Jomel Warrican completes 50 Test wickets in Asia with four-fer
What's the story
West Indies cricket team spinner, Jomel Warrican, picked four wickets on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
Notably, Pakistan perished for a paltry score of 154 in response to West Indies' 163.
20 wickets fell on the day and Warrican made the difference for his side with a spell worth 4/43 from 17 overs.
Here's more.
Wickets
A neat display from Warrican
Kemar Roach and Gudakesh Motie picked two wickets each, reducing Pakistan to 51/4.
A strong 68-run stand was added betweem Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan. Warrican broke the stand by getting Shakeel.
Moments later, Rizwan lost his patience and fell prey to the bowler.
Spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed were his next two wickets.
Besides Warrican's four-fer, Motie claimed a three-fer.
Information
14 wickets for Warrican in the ongoing series
In the first Test, Warrican claimed 3/69 and 7/32 to finish with 10 wickets in the match. And now, he added another four scalps to the tally. He averages 10.28, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Numbers
50 Test wickets in Asia for Warrican
Warrican has raced to 68 Test wickets from 19 matches at 29.19. He claimed his 6th four-wicket haul.
Meanwhile, he now has 54 away wickets (home of opposition) at 27.59.
Notably, 50 of these 54 scalps have come in Asia. He averages 23.52 from 11 matches.
Overall in First-Class cricket, he has 363 wickets at 20-plus. This was his 17th four-fer in FC cricket.