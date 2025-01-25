Warrican has raced to 68 Test wickets from 19 matches at 29.19. He claimed his 6th four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, he now has 54 away wickets (home of opposition) at 27.59.

Notably, 50 of these 54 scalps have come in Asia. He averages 23.52 from 11 matches.

Overall in First-Class cricket, he has 363 wickets at 20-plus. This was his 17th four-fer in FC cricket.