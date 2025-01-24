What's the story

Sri Lanka have announced their 18-player squad for the upcoming home Test series against Australia.

The team features two uncapped players in the form of Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha.

Despite injury concerns over captain Dhananjaya de Silva and opener Pathum Nissanka, both have been included in the team along with star batter Kamindu Mendis, who was cleared earlier this week.