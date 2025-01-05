Jasprit Bumrah accomplishes these prominent feats in BGT 2024-25
What's the story
India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Series' in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024.
Although India lost the series to Australia 1-3, Bumrah's phenomenal performance was hard to miss.
He ended up as the highest wicket-taker with a stunning 32 wickets from five matches at an average of just over 13.
Here we look at the records Bumrah scripted in BGT 2024-25.
Historic achievement
Bumrah goes past Bedi, matches Harbhajan's record
Bumrah's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was not just impressive, it was also record-breaking.
He broke Bishan Singh Bedi's record for most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a Test series played overseas.
Bedi claimed 31 wickets in the 1977-78 series Down Under.
Meanwhile, the pacer also matched Harbhajan Singh's record of most wickets in an India-Australia Test series.
The latter claimed 32 scalps in the 2001 series in India.
Milestone
200 Test wickets at sub-20 average
During the fourth match in Melbourne, Bumrah became the first-ever bowler to complete 200 Test wickets while averaging below 20.
Bumrah's average by the end of the series plunged to 19.4.
The pacer has now raced to 205 wickets in 45 matches. The tally includes 13 fifers.
Meanwhile, Bumrah also becane the fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test scalps, completing the milestone in 44 games.
SENA
India's most successful Test bowler in SENA countries
Bumrah's stellar show in the series etched his name in the history of cricket as India's most successful bowler in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
In 30 matches in these countries, Bumrah has taken 145 wickets at 20.39. He went past Kapil Dev's tally of 141 scalps.
While Bumrah has nine Test fifers in these nations, no other Indian bowler has even eight.
Feat
Bumrah's record-breaking spree continues in SENA Tests
Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to take four five-wicket hauls in SENA Tests in a single year.
His tally in 2024 included a fifer against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, and three more in the BGT series.
At 31, he now shares the record with Anil Kumble for the second-most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in Australia in Test cricket (4 each).
The duo is only behind Kapil Dev, who owns five such fifers.
DYK
Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev's record Down Under
Bumrah also became India's highest wicket-taker in Australia (Test cricket).
He went past Kapil's record of 51 wickets in 11 matches Down Under.
By the end of the series, Bumrah took his tally to 64 wickets across 12 Tests in the continental nation at a fine average of 17.15.
Notably, the pacer has the best average among visiting bowlers with at least 60 Test scalps in the nation.
Record
Brilliant spell as captain
Leading India in Rohit Sharma's absence, Bumrah guided his team to a historic win in the first Test in Perth.
He took five wickets in the second innings and three more in the fourth.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah recorded the second-best match figures by a visiting captain in Australia (8/72 across 30 overs).
He is only behind his compatriot Bishan Singh Bedi, who recorded 10/194 in the 1977 Perth Test.