What's the story

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Series' in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024.

Although India lost the series to Australia 1-3, Bumrah's phenomenal performance was hard to miss.

He ended up as the highest wicket-taker with a stunning 32 wickets from five matches at an average of just over 13.

Here we look at the records Bumrah scripted in BGT 2024-25.