Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's recent performance in international cricket has raised concerns, with former captain Sourav Ganguly expressing uncertainty about his mental state.

Despite a century from Virat Kohli in Perth, inconsistent performances from senior players, including Rohit, have left India's chances in the World Test Championship Final hanging in the balance.

With the series tied at 1-1, India needs its experienced players to step up their game.

Rohit Sharma has been underwhelming lately (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sourav Ganguly unsure about Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:54 am Dec 30, 202409:54 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly, has said he is not sure about Rohit Sharma's international cricket future. This comes as Sharma has been underwhelming in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The right-handed batter has been out of touch since the home season began a few months ago and his captaincy skills have also been questioned with India's poor show Down Under.

Performance review

Rohit's batting woes and captaincy criticized

Rohit, who missed the series opener in Perth, had demoted himself down the order for the Adelaide and Brisbane matches. However, his return to the top for the Boxing Day Test didn't yield positive results as he was dismissed for single-digit scores across both innings in Melbourne. His defensive approach as a captain and questionable bowling rotation have been criticized by several pundits including Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Waugh.

Expert opinion

Ganguly comments on Rohit's mental state

While speaking about Rohit's performance, Ganguly said he doesn't know where the skipper is 'mentally.' "Rohit Sharma is not able to score runs. He played a loose shot in the first innings. There is a second innings here in Melbourne and two more innings in Sydney so he needs to play well," Ganguly told TV9 Bangla. The former captain added, "I don't know where Rohit is mentally. It is very difficult to comment right now."

Series analysis

Kohli's performance and India's WTC hopes

Ganguly also spoke on Virat Kohli's inconsistent run in the Border-Gavaskar series. Despite scoring a century in Perth, Kohli has been marred by poor scores in Adelaide and Brisbane. With the five-match series at 1-1, India needs their senior players to step up for a shot at the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. The onus is on Rohit as he couldn't contribute much after Australia set a target of 340 on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test.