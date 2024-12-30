Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia clinched victory over India in the MCG Test, taking a 2-1 lead.

Key performances included Sam Konstas' debut half-century, Steve Smith's record-breaking century, Nitish Reddy's maiden Test ton for India, and Jasprit Bumrah's record-breaking bowling figures.

The match was a showcase of cricketing prowess, with both teams displaying remarkable skill and strategy.

Pat Cummins's all-round heroics was pivotal to Australia's triumph (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia beat India in MCG Test to take 2-1 lead

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:38 pm Dec 30, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Australia have sealed the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The visitors were folded for 155 in the final session of the game while chasing 340. Notably, they lost seven wickets in the final session as a fine knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal went in vain. Pat Cummins's all-round heroics was pivotal to Australia's triumph. Here are the key stats.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed 50-plus scores as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Marnus Labuschagne (70) in the third innings as they finished at 234/10. Bumrah took a fifer. Chasing 340, India fell short despite Jaiswal's 84.

Konstas

Second-youngest half-centurion for Australia

Sam Konstas made a stunning debut as he scored a brisk 60 runs off just 65 balls in the first innings. At 19 years and 85 days, Konstas became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty for Australia. Earlier in the match, Konstas became the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket. Konstas has now raced to 784 First-Class runs, averaging 42-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Khawaja

Maiden fifty of the series for Khawaja

Konstas's opening partner Usman Khawaja also made 57 off 121 balls in the first innings. This was an important knock as the southpaw's previous scores in this series read 21, 8, 13, 9*, 8 & 4. He has now raced to 5,592 runs at 44.38. He has slammed 15 hundreds and 27 fifties. The southpaw has tallied 685 runs across 13 Tests against India, averaging just 29.78 (50s: 4, 100: 1).

Smith

Second hundred of the series for Smith

Steve Smith scored 140 off 197 balls in the first innings. This was his second ton of the series. He raced to his 34th Test century, equaling Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara, Younis Khan, and Sunil Gavaskar. Notably, only six other batters have more Test centuries than Smith. Among Australians, Smith is only behind Ricky Ponting, who owns 41 tons. The former recently surpassed Steve Waugh (32).

Records

Smith breaks these records

Smith now has 11 Test tons against India, the most for a batter. He surpassed Joe Root's previous record (10). Smith also went past Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar by recording the most centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He now owns 10 hundreds in this series, while Kohli and Tendulkar have nine each. Smith also slammed his fifth Test century at the MCG.

Information

10,000 Test runs loading for Smith

Smith is also on the verge of completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He can soon become only the fourth Australian player to achieve the feat. The star batter has raced to 9,962 runs at 56.28.

Reddy

Maiden Test ton for Reddy

Reddy raced to his maiden century to help India avoid the follow-on. He made 114 off 189 balls in the second innings. At 21 years and 216 days, Reddy became the third-youngest at the time of maiden Test century for India in Australia. He also became the first Indian batter to score a century batting at number eight or lower in Australia. Reddy is also the third-youngest to have scored a Test century batting at number eight or lower.

Information

Maiden 50-plus score in Tests

This was Reddy's maiden 50-plus score in Tests. Playing his maiden series in India whites, Reddy has raced to 294 runs at 49. He has also scalped three wickets.

Sundar

Fourth Test fifty for Sundar

While Reddy brought up his maiden Test century, he was well supported by Washington Sundar, who made a half-century. It is worth noting that the latter scored just one boundary in his 162-ball 50. He added a 127-run stand with Reddy. Overall, Sundar has raced to four half-centuries in Test cricket. In eight matches, the left-handed batter has raced past 250 runs at a remarkable average of 40-plus. This was his second Test fifty Down Under.

Labuschagne

Two sensational knocks from Labuschagne

Labuschagne made a mark in both innings as he backed his 145-ball 72 with a 139-ball 70. He has hence raced to 224 runs in BGT 2024-25 at 32. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,268 runs from 54 Tests at 48.20, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns 11 tons and 23 fifties.Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 999 runs at 41.62 (100: 1, 50s: 6).

Bumrah

200 Test wickets for Bumrah

Bumrah was India's best bowler by a distance in both innings, claiming figures worth 4/99 and 5/57. With his second wicket on Day 4, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to complete 200 Test wickets. The pacer has now raced to 203 wickets in 44 matches. He did so with a sub-20 average (19.42). The one at MCG was his 13th Test fifer.

Bumrah

Bumrah breaks these records

Bumrah also went past Kapil Dev to become the Indian pacer with most wickets in a Test series in Australia. He now leads the list with 30 wickets, five more than Kapil's record in the 1991/92 series. His latest show at MCG has etched his name in the history of cricket as India's most successful bowler in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). In 30 matches in these countries, Bumrah has taken 143 wickets at 21-plus.

Jaiswal

Twin fifties for Jaiswal

Jaiswal backed his 118-ball 82 in the first innings with an 84 off 208 balls. The last visiting batter before Jaiswal to score 75+ in each innings of a Test at MCG was New Zealand legend Martin Crowe (82 & 79 in 1987). The southpaw has now completed 10 Test fifties (100s: 4). In 16 Tests, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,766 runs at 55.18. With 359 runs at 51.29, he is the second-highest run-getter in BGT 2024-25.

Cummins

All-round show from Cummins

Skipper Cummins led the Aussies from the front. He claimed three wickets each in both innings to finish with figures worth 3/89 and 3/28. Key batters like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul fell to him in both innings. If this is not enough, he also played two brilliant knocks. After scoring a 63-ball 49 in his first outing, Cummins made 41 off 90 balls.