In the MCG Test, Washington Sundar demonstrated remarkable discipline, scoring his fourth Test fifty and contributing to a historic 127-run partnership with Reddy.

This partnership is now the highest for the eighth wicket or lower for India in Australia.

This partnership is now the highest for the eighth wicket or lower for India in Australia.

Despite Australia's initial lead, India fought back, avoiding the follow-on and trailing by 116 runs.

Washington Sundar now has four Test fifties

MCG Test: Washington Sundar shows incredible resistance, slams fourth fifty

By Parth Dhall 01:10 pm Dec 28, 2024

What's the story India bounced back on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia through incredible knocks from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar. While Reddy brought up his maiden Test century, Sundar protected one end, and helped India avoid the follow-on. It is worth noting that Sundar scored just one boundary in his 162-ball 50. He added a 127-run stand with Reddy.

A pivotal knock from Sundar's blade

While Reddy's counter-attacking knock defied the odds, Sundar safeguarded one end with his discipline. He refrained from taking any risk and relied on running between the wickets. His solid defense, especially against off-spinner Nathan Lyon, stood out. Sundar completed his half-century in the 108th over. He played 146 balls for the same. Lyon dismissed him for 50(162), which included a solitary four.

The historic Reddy-Sundar stand

Reddy and Sundar added 127 runs, now the highest partnership for eighth wicket or lower for India in Australia. As per Cricbuzz, this is also the longest stand for eighth wicket or lower against Australia Down Under since 2009.

Four Test fifties for Sundar

Sundar, a spin-bowling all-rounder, has previously showcased his batting skills in Test cricket. His 66-run knock in the 2021 Brisbane Test helped India script history. Overall, Sundar has raced to four half-centuries in Test cricket. In eight matches, the left-handed batter has amassed 437 runs at a remarkable average of 48.55. He owns two fifties each in home and away conditions.

India avoid follow-on, trail by 116 runs

As mentioned, India fought back on Day 3 after Australia scored 474. The visitors avoided the follow-on. Australia dismissed Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja early on before taking two more wickets eventually. India (358/9 at stumps) trail by 116 runs.