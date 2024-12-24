Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricketer, has defended his teammate Rishabh Pant, stating that it's unjust to judge him based on a few Test matches.

Despite Pant's fluctuating scores in the ongoing series, Sharma highlighted Pant's significant contributions to past victories, including the 2021 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Sharma also expressed support for young players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, emphasizing the importance of not pressuring them and focusing on improving their match awareness.

Rishabh Pant has scored 96 runs in three Tests

'Too much judgement not right': Rohit Sharma defends Rishabh Pant

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has defended wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite Pant's struggle to meet expectations with a total of just 96 runs across three Tests, Sharma emphasized that there is no pressure on him. The skipper also highlighted Pant's past successes and his diligent practice sessions ahead of the impending Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Performance assessment

Sharma urges patience in evaluating Pant's performance

Sharma has called for patience in judging Pant, saying it's unfair to judge him on just three Tests. He said Pant knows his responsibilities and is working hard to improve. "If two or three Tests go up and down, too much of judgment is not right. He knows what he has to do," Sharma said during a press conference.

Pant

India's match-winner in Test cricket

Pant has been India's acclaimed match-winner Test cricket. His ability to play rapid knocks has won India several matches overseas. The left-handed batter helped India win the 2020/21 Border Gavaskar Trophy after playing a crucial knock at The Gabba, Brisbane. However, big scores have have eluded Pant this time around. His scores in the ongoing Test series Down Under read 37, 1, 21, 28, and 9.

Support for youngsters

Sharma backs young players amid performance scrutiny

Sharma also extended his support to other young guns like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have been under the scanner for their performances in the series. He stressed that the team management is eager to not put these players under pressure. "Our job here is to keep talking them about small, small things like match awareness. I don't think we need to tell them more and complicate stuff," he added.