Sunil Gavaskar, in a chat with ABC Sport, suggested that Rohit Sharma might voluntarily step down as Test captain if his performance doesn't pick up in the upcoming matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

Gavaskar highlighted Rohit's deep commitment to Indian cricket, implying that he wouldn't want his personal struggles to hinder the team's progress.

Rohit's form has been a concern in Australia, scoring only 19 runs in three innings, leading to speculation about his future in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma has been struggling with the bat (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Sunil Gavaskar predicts Rohit Sharma's future as Test captain

By Parth Dhall 01:58 pm Dec 18, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has hinted that Rohit Sharma may voluntarily give up his captaincy if his current form doesn't improve. The statement comes after Sharma's recent struggles on the pitch, which have been criticized by fans and experts alike. Despite moving down to No. 6 in the batting order, Rohit failed to deliver big scores in the last two Test matches against Australia. India were fortunate to draw the rain-hit 3rd Test in Brisbane which concluded on Wednesday.

Gavaskar's take on Rohit's potential decision

Sharing his views with ABC Sport, Gavaskar said he believes Rohit won't wait for the selection committee to decide on his captaincy. He implied if Rohit's performance doesn't improve in the next few matches of the five-match series in Melbourne and Sydney, he might opt to step down himself. "I think Rohit obviously will get the opportunity to play in the next couple of matches, that's for sure," Gavaskar said.

Rohit's commitment to Indian cricket

Gavaskar further stressed on Rohit's commitment toward the game and his team. "He's a very conscientious cricketer, he will not want to be a burden on the team. He's a cricketer who cares very deeply for Indian cricket," Gavaskar added. This reiterates Rohit's dedication and hints that his decision would be motivated by not wanting to hold the team back due to his own failures.

Rohit's performance in Australia

Rohit's form has been a concern since he landed in Australia, where he was pushed down the order to bat at No. 6, making way for KL Rahul at the top. In the three innings he played in this series, Rohit could only score 19 runs, raising questions about his future in Test cricket. Notably, during his Australia tour, Rohit hasn't opened an innings but instead made way for Rahul who had a successful partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.