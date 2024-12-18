Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon pay tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin
Indian cricket stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the conclusion of the 3rd Australia-India Test in Brisbane. Over the years, Ashwin emerged as India's most successful off-spinner in Tests and international cricket overall. He bowed out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats. Ashwin announced his retirement during a press conference alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Notably, the likes of Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon praised the veteran offie as he bid adieu.
Kohli pays tribute to Ashwin's contributions to Indian cricket
Former Indian cricket team captain Kohli was emotional on Ashwin's retirement. "I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional," Kohli said in a post. He lauded Ashwin's skill and match-winning contributions, saying they are "second to none." Kohli also wished Ashwin the best for his life after cricket.
Nothing but respect for him, says Australia's Nathan Lyon
Star Aussie off-spinner Lyon praised Ashwin and said he has nothing but respect for the Indian legend. "Nothing but respect (for Ashwin). Just the way Ash has conducted himself on and off the field for a number of years now, and his skill set is incredible. We've got different opinions on different things, there's no right or wrong. But to have those conversations with a bowler like Ashwin is amazing," Lyon said while speaking to Fox Cricket.
Ashwin's retirement sparks tributes from cricketing world
Ashwin announced his retirement at a post-match press conference in Brisbane. "This is my last day as an international cricketer," he said. The news led to a flurry of tributes from cricketing greats, including Anil Kumble, Harsha Bhogle, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri and others. They all paid their respects to Ashwin's immense contribution to the game.
BCCI and IPL franchises honor Ashwin's legacy
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was one of the first ones to pay tribute to Ashwin, calling him a name synonymous with "mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation." His former Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and his latest franchise, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), also shared tributes on his retirement. These tributes highlighted Ashwin's immense contribution to national and franchise cricket.