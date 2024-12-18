Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement announcement sparked a wave of tributes from the cricketing world, including heartfelt messages from Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon.

The BCCI and Ashwin's IPL franchises, CSK and RR, also honored his legacy, highlighting his significant contributions to the sport.

His retirement marks the end of an era, leaving a legacy of "mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation" in cricket.

Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket

Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon pay tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin

By Rajdeep Saha 01:51 pm Dec 18, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Indian cricket stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the conclusion of the 3rd Australia-India Test in Brisbane. Over the years, Ashwin emerged as India's most successful off-spinner in Tests and international cricket overall. He bowed out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats. Ashwin announced his retirement during a press conference alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Notably, the likes of Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon praised the veteran offie as he bid adieu.

Emotional farewell

Kohli pays tribute to Ashwin's contributions to Indian cricket

Former Indian cricket team captain Kohli was emotional on Ashwin's retirement. "I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional," Kohli said in a post. He lauded Ashwin's skill and match-winning contributions, saying they are "second to none." Kohli also wished Ashwin the best for his life after cricket.

Lyon

Nothing but respect for him, says Australia's Nathan Lyon

Star Aussie off-spinner Lyon praised Ashwin and said he has nothing but respect for the Indian legend. "Nothing but respect (for Ashwin). Just the way Ash has conducted himself on and off the field for a number of years now, and his skill set is incredible. We've got different opinions on different things, there's no right or wrong. But to have those conversations with a bowler like Ashwin is amazing," Lyon said while speaking to Fox Cricket.

Global admiration

Ashwin's retirement sparks tributes from cricketing world

Ashwin announced his retirement at a post-match press conference in Brisbane. "This is my last day as an international cricketer," he said. The news led to a flurry of tributes from cricketing greats, including Anil Kumble, Harsha Bhogle, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri and others. They all paid their respects to Ashwin's immense contribution to the game.

Legacy honored

BCCI and IPL franchises honor Ashwin's legacy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was one of the first ones to pay tribute to Ashwin, calling him a name synonymous with "mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation." His former Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and his latest franchise, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), also shared tributes on his retirement. These tributes highlighted Ashwin's immense contribution to national and franchise cricket.