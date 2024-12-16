Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricket team's star bowler, has defended his team's performance, emphasizing that the squad is in a transition phase with many new players.

He highlighted the importance of adapting to different conditions and supporting each other, praising teammate Mohammed Siraj's fighting spirit.

Bumrah himself has been performing exceptionally, recently taking his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket against Australia.

Bumrah took six wickets in the first innings in Brisbane

"We are in transition phase': Jasprit Bumrah defends Indian bowlers

By Parth Dhall 07:53 pm Dec 16, 202407:53 pm

What's the story India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has defended the performance of his fellow bowlers in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. While Bumrah has been a one-man army, the rest of India's bowlers have struggled, taking only 19 wickets at 39.36 on the tour. "We have 11 players," Bumrah stated after the end of Day 3 in Brisbane on Monday (December 16). "I don't look at it that I have to do extra."

Team dynamics

Bumrah highlights team's transition phase

Bumrah stressed that the Team India is in a transition phase with several new players coming into the squad. "We are a new team, a lot of new players have come into the side," he said. "We have to be considerate and give them that cushion that they will learn from experience." He also emphasized on not pointing fingers at each other as a team, even as they faced difficulties in the series against Australia.

Adaptation strategy

Approach to different conditions and challenges

Bumrah spoke about how he adapts to different conditions across venues like Perth and Adelaide. "I always find different challenges very interesting," he said. He loves finding solutions instead of complaining about difficulties. "I look at how do I solve it, what can I do in this scenario rather than whinging or complaining or looking at someone else or pointing fingers that I need this from this person."

Team support

Bumrah defends and praises teammate Mohammed Siraj

Bumrah also defended his teammate Mohammed Siraj, who continues to contribute to the team effort. "He has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves," Bumrah said about Siraj. He also acknowledged that some days bowlers may not perform well but emphasized focusing on controllable aspects of their game.

Bumrah

Bumrah on a roll!

As mentioned, Bumrah has been on a roll in the ongoing Test series against Australia. In the 3rd Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, Bumrah took his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and third on Australian soil. He finished with six wickets the Aussies were folded for 445/10 batting first. Bumrah also completed 50 Test scalps in Australia with his final strike. He joined Kapil Dev in this elite list, who has 51 wickets Down Under.