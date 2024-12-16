Summarize Simplifying... In short Austrian footballer Guido Burgstaller, who has represented his country in 26 international matches and scored 182 career goals, has been hospitalized following a violent attack.

The incident, which Rapid Vienna has kept details private for the sake of Burgstaller's family, will likely sideline the striker for several months.

The club is confident that the authorities will soon apprehend the perpetrator.

Burgstaller suffered a skull fracture

Austrian footballer Guido Burgstaller hospitalized after violent attack: Details here

By Parth Dhall 06:38 pm Dec 16, 202406:38 pm

What's the story Austrian footballer Guido Burgstaller, 35, has been hospitalized with serious head injuries after being assaulted in Vienna. The incident occurred over the weekend in the city, his club Rapid Vienna confirmed. Burgstaller was attacked by an unidentified individual and fell, suffering a skull fracture. Notaly, the assault took place in front of several witnesses. Here are further details.

Recovery process

Burgstaller's recovery and investigation into the attack

Burgstaller, who has played for Austria in 26 international matches, is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days. His injuries will likely keep him out of action for months. Rapid Vienna has not revealed further details about the incident in respect of Burgstaller and his family's privacy. The club expressed confidence that authorities will soon identify and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Information

Who is Burgstaller?

Burgstaller is an Austrian professional footballer who also plays as a striker for Rapid Wien. As mentioned, he has played 26 internationals for Austria, scoring two goals. He overall owns 182 career goals in 576 matches.