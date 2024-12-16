Austrian footballer Guido Burgstaller hospitalized after violent attack: Details here
Austrian footballer Guido Burgstaller, 35, has been hospitalized with serious head injuries after being assaulted in Vienna. The incident occurred over the weekend in the city, his club Rapid Vienna confirmed. Burgstaller was attacked by an unidentified individual and fell, suffering a skull fracture. Notaly, the assault took place in front of several witnesses. Here are further details.
Burgstaller's recovery and investigation into the attack
Burgstaller, who has played for Austria in 26 international matches, is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days. His injuries will likely keep him out of action for months. Rapid Vienna has not revealed further details about the incident in respect of Burgstaller and his family's privacy. The club expressed confidence that authorities will soon identify and bring the perpetrator to justice.
Who is Burgstaller?
Burgstaller is an Austrian professional footballer who also plays as a striker for Rapid Wien. As mentioned, he has played 26 internationals for Austria, scoring two goals. He overall owns 182 career goals in 576 matches.