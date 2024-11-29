Manchester United beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 (Image Source: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United beat Bodo/Glimt in Ruben Amorim's Old Trafford bow

By Rajdeep Saha 04:05 am Nov 29, 202404:05 am

What's the story Manchester United beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in matchweek 5 of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 season at Old Trafford. It was Ruben Amorim's first outing at the iconic stadium as head coach. Amorim had seen his side draw 1-1 away in the Premier League against Ipswich on Sunday. Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund scored for the hosts. Credit goes to Bodo/Glimt for making United nervous.

Opener

Garnacho scores after 49 seconds

Garnacho put the ball into an empty net but it was Hojlund, who dispossessed the Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper, who took far too long on the ball in his own box before wrestling the striker down. As per Opta, United have scored in the opening minute of a major European game for the first time since March 1991, when Brian McClair scored against Montpellier.

Response

Bodo/Glimt score two quick goals

Bodo/Glimt responded in style and scored two quick fire goals. Hakon Evjen and Philip Zinckernagel capitalized on some questionable defending from United. Players looked uncertain about their positioning in this new 3-4-3 system. Evjen's rocket strike left Andre Onana with no chance. The returning Tyrell Malacia was too slow for the 2nd goal as his lack of sharpness and pace cost United.

Information

United make it 2-2

Noussair Mazraoui found himself high up the pitch and he was solid on the ball, providing a cross for Hojlund, whose first touch was excellent as the ball sat nicely on for him to launch a strike to the bottom corner on the volley.

Information

Match stats from the first half

United bossed possession (76%) and managed three shots on target from nine attempts. Bodo/Glimt had four shots with two of them on target. Both sides had one clear-cut chance each.

2nd half

Hojlund scores again before United miss several chances

Mason Mount crashed the bar with his shot before Hojlund scored (50'). It was Mount who produced a wonderful flick to unlock Manuel Ugarte. The midfielder provided a cross to Hojlund, who finished the chance. Garnacho then tested the keeper before missing two wonderful chances. Substitute Marcus Rashford should have scored as well. Bodo/Glimt had their moments later on and tested Onana twice.

Information

United move to 12th in the Europa League standings

A win meant United's unbeaten run in the Europa League continued. After five matches, they have 9 points (W2 D3) and are 12th. Only one point separates United from top 8.

Opta stats

Contrasting records for Bodo/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt became just the second team ever to score two goals inside 23 minutes in an away major European game against Manchester United, along with Sporting Braga in October 2012 (2-0 after 20 mins). Bodø/Glimt have lost all of their three meetings in Europe against English teams. Previously they lost to Arsenal in the 2023/24 Europa League (home and away).

Information

Here are the match stats

United managed six shots on target from 20 attempts. Their opponents had 4 shots on target from 7 attempts. United managed 73% ball possession and a 91% pass accuracy from 789 passes.

Players

Key numbers of Garnacho and Hojlund

Garnacho scored his maiden Europa League goal this season and 8 overall in all competitions from 20 appearances. In 106 games for the club, he owns 23 goals. Hojlund's brace saw him get to four goals this season, including three in the Europa League. In 57 matches, the youngster has reached 20 goals for the club.