Hernan Fennell took his second T20I hat-trick

Argentine cricketer Hernan Fennell achieves rare double hat-trick in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 06:30 pm Dec 16, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Argentine cricketer Hernan Fennell has written his name in the annals of cricket history by taking a rare double hat-trick in a T20Is. The 36-year-old seamer achieved the feat against Cayman Islands during the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier. Fennell took four wickets in as many consecutive balls, becoming only the sixth bowler to do so in T20Is. Notably, Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Ronald Ebanks, and Alessandro Morris were his victims.

Elite club

Fennell joins elite group of T20I bowlers

Fennell's feat puts him among the elite company of bowlers who have taken double hat-tricks in T20Is. The list includes Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga, Ireland's Curtis Campher, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, and Lesotho's Waseem Yaqoobr. Fennell also becomes the sixth bowler to have taken multiple hat-tricks in T20I cricket. His last hat-trick came against Panama at the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier event.

Match result

Argentina lose despite Fennell's record-breaking performance

Despite Fennell's incredible achievement, Argentina lost the match to the Cayman Islands by 22 runs. They were bowled out for 94 while attempting to chase 116. The result highlights the unpredictability of cricket, where individual brilliance can sometimes be eclipsed by team performance. However, Fennell's record-breaking feat has certainly etched his name in cricket history and will be remembered for years to come.

Twitter Post

History for Fennell

Information

Fennell inches closer to 50 T20I wickets

Fennell, who made his T20I debut in 2019, now has 47 wickets from 27 game at an average of 11.65. His tally includes two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. Fennell, who bowls medium-pace, has also represented the Argentina Under-19 side.