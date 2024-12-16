Summarize Simplifying... In short The NBA has seen some impressive 40-point triple-double performances, with the Royals' point guard holding the record at 22.

James Harden of the LA Clippers follows with 16, while Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets has 13.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Wilt Chamberlain of the San Francisco Warriors round out the top five with 9 and 7 respectively.

These players have showcased exceptional skill and versatility on the court, setting high standards in the league.

NBA: Ranking players with most 40-point career triple-doubles

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:42 pm Dec 16, 202405:42 pm

What's the story Triple-doubles are a rare feat in the NBA, but achieving them while scoring 40+ points elevates a player into an elite category. We decode players who have accomplished this milestone multiple times, with Luka Dončić recently adding his name to the list with a dazzling 45-point triple-double against the Golden State Warriors. Explore the legends who dominate this exclusive leaderboard of 40-point career triple-doubles.

#1

Oscar Robertson - Cincinnati Royals, 22 triple-doubles

The first player and only player besides Russell Westbrook to average a triple-double for a season also happens to own the record for the most 40-point triple-doubles. The Royals' point guard owns a stellar 22 career 40-point triple-doubles. Although Westbrook has overthrown Robertson as the king of triple-doubles, the latter remains the player to have scored the most points achieving it.

#2

James Harden - LA Clippers, 16 triple-doubles*

James Harden has an impressive 82 career triple-doubles, with 78 achieved during the regular season. His dominance in 40-point triple-doubles began in the 2016-17 season with the Houston Rockets and surged during his explosive 2017-18 campaign. Harden has since recorded 16 such performances, with his highest-scoring triple-double reaching an incredible 60 points, showcasing his scoring prowess and versatility on the court.

#3

Russell Westbrook - Denver Nuggets, 13 triple-doubles*

Russell Westbrook, the NBA's triple-double leader with 200 career regular-season performances, cemented his dominance during the 2020-21 season, breaking the record on May 10, 2021. However, he ranks third in 40-point triple-doubles, tallying 13 since his first in 2014-15. Notably, Westbrook is one of only two players, alongside Wilt Chamberlain, to achieve a "double triple-double," further solidifying his legacy as an all-time great.

#4

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks, 9 triple-doubles*

As mentioned the 25-year-old Mavericks guard now has the fourth most career 40-point triple-doubles (nine). The third active player on this list, Doncic just became the player with the fourth most with his recent heroics against the Warriors going off for 28 minutes. Just in his seventh year, Doncic already owns a few records and is on the way to more of them.

#5

Wilt Chamberlain - San Fransico Warriors, 7 triple-doubles

Wilt Chamberlain's towering 7'1" frame contributed to his dominance on the court, highlighted by one of the greatest triple-doubles ever—a 22-point, 25-rebound, and 21-assist performance in 1968. This made him the first player to achieve a "double triple-double" with a 20-20-20 stat line. Over his 15-year NBA career, Chamberlain recorded 78 triple-doubles, including seven with 40+ points, showcasing his unparalleled versatility and skill.