Summarize Simplifying... In short The Cardinals' TE McBride set a new NFL record with 89 receptions in a season without a touchdown, surpassing Diontae Johnson's previous record of 86.

Other notable players with high reception counts but no receiving TDs in a season include James Wilder (85), Roger Craig (81), and Leonard Fournette (76).

Despite their lack of receiving TDs, these players still made significant contributions to their teams in terms of receiving yards and rushing TDs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride now owns the record for the most receptions without a single TD in a season (Image credit: X/@AroundTheNFL)

NFL: Decoding catch leaders with no TDs in a season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:40 pm Dec 16, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Not all catches lead to touchdowns, even for top performers. Some NFL players have recorded high reception numbers but missed the end zone entirely. Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride recently joined this unique group, and now holds the NFL record for most receptions without a TD Here are the top five players with the most receptions without a TD in a single season.

#1

Trey McBride: Arizona Cardinals, TE (89 receptions*, 2024)

As mentioned the Cardinals' TE McBride now owns the record for the most receptions (89) without a TD. McBride surpassed Diontae Johnson's record of 86 receptions when he was tackled one yard short of the endzone in the fourth quarter vs the New England Patriots. However, McBride also broke the Cardinals franchise record for most receptions and receiving yards (938) in a single season.

#2

Diontae Johnson: Pittsburgh Steelers, WR (86 receptions, 2022)

The then-Steelers WR Johnson held the record for the most receptions without a TD with his 86th reception and eventually ended the season with just one rushing TD. With this, Johnson broke a 38-year-old record held by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' James Wilder in 1984. Meanwhile, in the 2022 season, Johnson managed 882 yards from 86 receptions across 17 games.

#3

James Wilder: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR (85 receptions, 1984)

The Buccaneers' WR Wilder was the first NFL player to cross the 80-receptions mark and not record a single TD in the whole season. However, Wilder finished the 1984 season with 13 rushing TDs but zero receiving TDs. Overall, the WR finished the season with 685 receiving yards and 1,544 rushing yards across 16 regular season games.

#4

Roger Craig: San Fransisco 49ers, RB (81 receptions, 1986)

The 49ers running back almost tied Wilder's record of 85 receptions in just two years but finished the season with just 81 receptions. Meanwhile, in the 1986 season, Craig managed 624 yards with a 7.7 average. However, the 49ers finished first in the NFC West Craig managed 830 rushing yards and finished with seven rushing TDs too.

#5

Leonard Fournette: Jacksonville Jaguars, RB (76 receptions, 2019)

The Jacksonville Jaguars RB was the first player to come anywhere near the previous record of 81 receptions by Craig. Fournette ended the season with 76 receptions and zero receiving TDs in the 2019 season. However, the RB also had 522 receiving yards at an average of 6.9. He then finished with three rushing TDs and 1,152 rushing yards across 15 games.