#ThisDayThatYear: In 2016, Houston Rockets make an NBA-record 24 3-pointers, while Harden recorded his sixth triple-double of the season (Image credit: X/@NBA)

#ThisDayThatYear: Houston Rockets make NBA record of 24 3-pointers

What's the story On December 16, 2016, the Houston Rockets made history by setting an NBA record for most three-pointers in a game, hitting 24 against the New Orleans Pelicans. This remarkable feat was a part of the Rockets' high-powered offense under coach Mike D'Antoni, highlighting their commitment to the three-point revolution. The Rockets won the game 122-100, cementing their place in NBA history. Here's more.

The 2019-20 Rockets had a historic season, acquiring Russell Westbrook in a trade for Chris Paul. Notably, Westbrook and James Harden became the first teammates to average 30+ points and 5+ assists per game. The Rockets won their third straight divisional championship and Harden's eighth consecutive All-Star selection. However, they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Rockets beat Pelicans while setting NBA record for three-pointers made

The Rockets set an NBA record with 24 three-pointers in a 122-100 victory over the Pelicans on December 16, 2016. Eric Gordon led the charge with seven 3-pointers, while Harden added 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season. The Rockets also set a first-half record with 31 3-point attempts, extending their win streak to nine games.

The Rockets set their top five records for most 3-pointers in a game, starting with 28 on February 1, 2021, against Oklahoma City Thunder They followed with 27 three-pointers on March 23, 2024, vs. Utah Jazz, and April 7, 2019, vs. Phoenix Suns. The Rockets also hit 26 three-pointers on April 2, 2019, against the Sacramento Kings, and December 19, 2018, against Washington Wizards,

The Boston Celtics set the record for most three-pointers in a single game with 29 on October 22, 2024, against the New York Knicks. The Milwaukee Bucks matched this feat on December 29, 2020, against Miami Heat. Utah followed closely with 28 three-pointers on February 22, 2021, against the Chicago Bulls, while the Rockets also hit 28 on February 1, 2021, against Oklahoma City.