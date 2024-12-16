Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling game against the Colts, NFL star Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's record for career touchdown passes, marking his 540th.

Not only did he set a new record, but he also achieved an impressive 96.7% completion rate in the game, the highest in NFL history.

Despite facing injuries, Brees' stellar performance throughout the 2019 season earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December and his 13th Pro Bowl nomination.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2019, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees surpasses Manning for career touchdown record (Image credit: X/@Saints)

#ThisDayThatYear: Drew Brees surpasses Manning for career touchdown record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:34 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story On December 16, 2019, Drew Brees etched his name into NFL history by surpassing Peyton Manning's record of 539 career touchdown passes. The New Orleans Saints quarterback achieved this milestone in a dazzling performance, showcasing his legendary accuracy and leadership. Brees' remarkable accomplishment reflects his consistency, skill, and impact on the game, solidifying his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Game recap

Brees surpasses Manning for TD passes as Saints route Colts

Brees dazzled as he broke Manning's NFL record for career touchdown passes in the Saints' 34-7 victory over the Colts. Brees achieved the milestone with his 540th touchdown pass to Josh Hill, later adding another. Completing 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards, Brees set a single-game completion percentage record. Meanwhile, the Saints moved to 11-3, while Indiana were eliminated from playoff contention.

Record

Brees eclipses Manning to become QB with most TD passes

Brees set multiple records in the Saints' 34-7 victory over the Colts. He broke Manning's career touchdown record with his 540th TD pass and achieved an NFL-best 96.7% completion rate (29/30). Brees also threw four touchdowns and extended a personal-best streak with 22 consecutive completions. At 40, Brees added to his career total of 76,577 passing yards, cementing his legacy.

2019 season - Brees

Recap of the QB's penultimate NFL season

Brees threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 11 games during the 2019 season, achieving a 74.34% completion rate. He also set an NFL single-game completion rate record (96.7%). Despite injuries, Brees returned to lead the Saints in key victories, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December and his 13th Pro Bowl nomination.

Most career TD passes

QBs with most career TD passes in the NFL

Tom Brady leads the NFL with 649 career touchdown passes in 335 games, followed by Brees with 571 in 287 games. Peyton Manning ranks third with 539, Brett Favre fourth with 508, and Aaron Rodgers fifth with 495. Brees boasts the highest completion rate (67.7%), while Rodgers holds the top passer rating (102.7).