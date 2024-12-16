Kane Williamson averages 94.94 at Seddon Park, Hamilton (Tests): Stats
New Zealand batter Kane Williamson once again showed his class, this time in the 2nd Test against England at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Williamson slammed a stunning 204-ball 156 as the Kiwis racked up 453. They eventually set England a 658-run target. Williamson recorded his 12th fifty-plus score in his 12th Test at Seddon Park. He averages nearly 100 at this venue in Tests.
Over 1,600 Test runs in Hamilton
Williamson has now featured in 12 Tests at Seddon Park in Hamilton. He has racked up 1,614 runs in those matches at an average of 94.94. His tally includes as many as seven tons and five half-centuries. In addition to this, Williamson also has two double-centuries at this venue in the format. He has returned unbeaten four times.
Williamson miles ahead!
Only one other batter has more than 1,000 runs at Seddon Park in Test cricket. Ross Taylor, who retired in 2021, follows Williamson on this list with 1,104 runs. No other batter has even 800 runs in this regard.
Tons galore for Williamson
Williamson's consistency at this venue deserves a mention. His Test scores in this regard read 50, 1, 0, 77, 58, 56, 1, 108*, 13, 42, 176, 43, 54, 200*, 4, 104*, 251, 43, 133*, 44, and 156.
Successive Test tons at Seddon Park
Williamson scored a brilliant Test century in the ongoing third Test against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton. With this, he became the third-fastest to score 33 Test tons, achieving the feat in 186 innings. His Seddon Park performance is especially impressive as he became the first player to score consecutive centuries in five successive Tests on a ground.