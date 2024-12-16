Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane emerged as the top run-scorer with 469 runs, while Jagjit Singh led the wicket tally with 18 dismissals.

The tournament saw record-breaking performances, including Baroda's highest T20 total of 349 and Tilak Varma's highest individual T20 score by an Indian.

Shreyas Iyer made history by winning both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and IPL titles in the same year.

Mumbai bagged ₹5 crore as the winning prize, with Rahane named Player of the Tournament.

Mumbai won the final by five wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25: Key stats and prize money

By Parth Dhall 04:25 pm Dec 16, 202404:25 pm

What's the story Mumbai won the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Madhya Pradesh in a nail-biting final at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 15. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the team won by five wickets, chasing a target of 175 with 13 balls remaining. This was Mumbai's second title in the prestigious tournament. Here are the notable stats from this year's edition.

Runs

Rahane leads runs column

Ajinkya Rahane resurrected his career by finishing as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He slammed 469 runs from just nine innings at an incredible average of 58.62. Rahane had a staggering strike-rate of 58.62, while his tally included five half-centuries. He hammered 46 fours and 19 sixes. MP's Rajat Patidar was the only other batter with over 400 runs in the tournament (428).

Wickets

Jagjit Singh tops wickets chart

On the other hand, Chandigarh's Jagjit Singh topped the wickets column. The medium-pacer snapped up 18 wickets from seven games at a remarkable average of 12.72. He took a fifer. MP's spinner Kumar Kartikeya was the only other bowler to have taken more than 15 wickets in this year's edition. He took 17 wickets from 10 games at 17.05.

Records

Notable records from the tournament

The tournament also witnessed some record-breaking performances. Baroda registered the highest T20 total by any team, scoring 349 against Sikkim. This beat the record set by Zimbabwe (344/4) in October 2024. Notably, Baroda won that match by 263 runs. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Tilak Varma﻿ registered the highest individual T20 score by an Indian with his innings of 151 against Meghalaya. Bhanu Punia's 134* against Sikkim also set a number of records.

Information

Shreyas Iyer enters record books

Shreyas Iyer scripted history by becoming the first player to win both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Indian Premier League titles as captain in a calendar year. He also won the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup with Mumbai this year.

Awards

Prize money and awards

Mumbai were given ₹5 crore as prize money for their victory, while ₹2.5 crore was given to Madhya Pradesh, the runners-up. Suryansh Shedge was declared Player of the Match in the final for his important contribution. He hammered a terrific 36* from 15 balls. Rahane was also awarded Player of the Tournament for his exceptional performance throughout the series.