Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Shreyas Iyer has debunked rumors about his injury, criticizing the spread of false information.

Despite recent controversy, Iyer remains committed to his career, hoping for a Test call-up.

He emphasizes the importance of listening to his body for fitness management and expects his team's support in these decisions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Iyer has criticized the spread of misinformation (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer dismisses injury rumors, criticizes spread of misinformation

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:13 am Oct 23, 202410:13 am

What's the story Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has rubbished rumors about his fitness, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report claimed that he would miss Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match against Tripura due to injury concerns. Iyer took to social media to respond to these claims, asking for more accurate reporting before spreading such news. He wrote, "Guys seriously let's do some homework before publishing news."

Clarification

Iyer's response to injury rumors

The Cricbuzz report had suggested Iyer would require a week's rest, and therefore wouldn't join the team to Agartala for their third-round match on October 26. This was reportedly confirmed by a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) source. However, Iyer denied these claims in his social media post, stressing the importance of accurate reporting in sports journalism.

Twitter Post

Here's how Iyer responded!

Career progress

Iyer's recent performances and future plans

Before this controversy, Iyer had played in the Buchi Babu Tournament and all three Duleep Trophy matches. He also featured in Mumbai's first two games of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. Earlier this year, he was reprimanded by the BCCI for not playing domestic matches, leading to him losing his central contract. However, Iyer made a successful ODI comeback for India on their Sri Lanka tour.

Player's perspective

Iyer's stance on his fitness and performance

Iyer has previously spoken about his approach to managing his fitness. He said he listens to his body and decides according to the physical demands he has gone through over the years. He also hoped his team would support him in these decisions. Despite the recent controversy of injury rumors, Iyer remains focused on his cricketing career and hopes for a Test call-up.