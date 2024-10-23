Shreyas Iyer dismisses injury rumors, criticizes spread of misinformation
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has rubbished rumors about his fitness, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report claimed that he would miss Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match against Tripura due to injury concerns. Iyer took to social media to respond to these claims, asking for more accurate reporting before spreading such news. He wrote, "Guys seriously let's do some homework before publishing news."
Iyer's response to injury rumors
The Cricbuzz report had suggested Iyer would require a week's rest, and therefore wouldn't join the team to Agartala for their third-round match on October 26. This was reportedly confirmed by a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) source. However, Iyer denied these claims in his social media post, stressing the importance of accurate reporting in sports journalism.
Here's how Iyer responded!
Iyer's recent performances and future plans
Before this controversy, Iyer had played in the Buchi Babu Tournament and all three Duleep Trophy matches. He also featured in Mumbai's first two games of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. Earlier this year, he was reprimanded by the BCCI for not playing domestic matches, leading to him losing his central contract. However, Iyer made a successful ODI comeback for India on their Sri Lanka tour.
Iyer's stance on his fitness and performance
Iyer has previously spoken about his approach to managing his fitness. He said he listens to his body and decides according to the physical demands he has gone through over the years. He also hoped his team would support him in these decisions. Despite the recent controversy of injury rumors, Iyer remains focused on his cricketing career and hopes for a Test call-up.