D Gukesh, youngest world chess champion, returns to India
India's D Gukesh, the youngest world chess champion in history, has returned to India after his historic win in Singapore. The 18-year-old prodigy defeated China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 at the FIDE World Chess Championship, breaking a record set by Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who became champion at age 22 in 1985. At Chennai's Kamaraj Airport on Monday morning, he was greeted by hundreds of fans and officials from the Tamil Nadu government and All India Chess Federation.
Gukesh expresses gratitude for overwhelming support
Gukesh thanked everyone for the overwhelming support he received. "It's amazing. Your support gave me a lot of energy. It's a great feeling to win the world championship," he said. Representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and staff of Velammal Vidyalaya welcomed him with a bouquet and shawl. Gukesh left in a flower-decorated car with his photograph after acknowledging cheers from fans.
WATCH: Gukesh receives grand welcome
Gukesh's parents and future celebrations
Gukesh's father, ENT surgeon Dr. Rajinikanth, accompanied him throughout the tournament while his mother, microbiologist Dr Padmavathi, joined him after the final round in Singapore. On Tuesday, Gukesh will be honored at Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallahjah Road where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to present him with a ₹5 crore check during the event.
Youngest to win FIDE World Championship
As mentioned, D Gukesh ousted Chinese GM Ding Liren in the final Game 14 of the FIDE World Championship. He became the youngest world champion in the history of chess. With his monumental win, Gukesh also became just the 18th grandmaster. He is also the second Indian GM after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win this prestigious title.
Gukesh's exploits in 2024
In April 2024, Gukesh participated in the 2024 Candidates Tournament and won the prestigious title. Months later, Gukesh featured in the Chess Olympiad in Budapest as part of the Indian team. He put up a dominant performance on board one and won an individual gold medal.