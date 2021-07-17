Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa, Adhiban, Sarin advance to third round

Nihal Sarin (left) and R Praggnanandhaa (right)

Indian Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa, B Adhiban, and Nihal Sarin sailed into the third round of the men's event in the FIDE Chess World Cup in Sochi on Friday. The 15-year-old Praggnanandhaa won the second game of the two-game mini-match against the experienced Armenian Gabriel Sargissian to wrap up a 2-0 win. He will face Michal Krasenkow of Poland next.

Details

Adhiban won the second game in 58 moves

Adhiban got past Neuris Delgado Ramirez of Paraguay by a 2-0 margin. After having romped to victory in 22 moves in the first game, the Indian GM had to fight hard before winning the second game in 58 moves. Adhiban will face the winner of the match between Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Alexander Fier, who play the tiebreak on Saturday.

Other players

P Iniyan lost while D Harika moved to next round

The 17-year old Sarin quelled the challenge of Sanan Sjugirov 1.5-0.5 to book a spot in the third round. However, P Iniyan crashed out of the tournament, losing to higher-rated Russian Evgeny Tomashevsky 0-2. So did fellow Indian Aravindh Chithambaram VR as he went down 0.5-1.5 to Nodirbek Abdusattorov. In the women's section, D Harika is through to the next round.

Information

Two Indonesians pushed out of the tournament

Harika's Indonesian opponent Media Warda Aulia withdrew from the event over health concerns. American GM Fabiano Caruana entered the third round after Indonesian GM Megaranto Susanto's forfeit following a positive COVID-19 test result.

Further details

GM Levon Aronian withdrew from the tournament

Meanwhile, GM Levon Aronian, the third highest-rated player in the fray, withdrew from the tournament. "Dear all, with regret I have to inform you about my withdrawal from the FIDE World Cup 2021. Having a high fever and tonsillitis, despite my great desire to play, I have to be rational and put mine, and the health of others first," he tweeted.