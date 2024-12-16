Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa and Pakistan are set to face off in the 1st ODI at Boland Park, known for its batting-friendly pitch.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, has a strong track record at this venue, while Pakistan, despite recent internal issues, is hopeful with key players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The ODI series opener will be played in Paarl

South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Preview and stats

What's the story After clashing in three T20Is, South Africa and Pakistan are set to square off in the three-match ODI series. The series opener will be played on Tuesday, December 17, at Boland Park in Paarl. South Africa, the hosts recently won the T20I series 2-0, with the third match getting abandoned due to rain. Here's the 1st ODI preview.

Venue

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

Boland Park, which is famous for its batting-friendly pitch, has an average score of nearly 240 runs in ODIs. Teams prefer batting first at this venue to set a tough target. Also, there is equal help for fast bowlers and spinners on the wicket at this venue. Notably, the weather forecast suggests no rain interruptions for this match. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the match (5:30pm IST), while live streaming is available on the JioCinema app.

Record

Here's the head-to-head record

South Africa and Pakistan have locked horns in 83 ODIs so far, with the Proteas winning 52. Pakistan have won 30 matches, with one of them getting abandoned. The Proteas have won as many as 22 of 37 ODIs against Pakistan at home, whereas the latter own seven such wins in home conditions. SA have defeated Pakistan four out of six times in ICC Cricket World Cups.

Lineups

Team line-ups and key players for the match

South Africa's regular skipper Temba Bavuma returns to lead the side. He leads SA's batting line-up, which is also studded by Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Heinrich Klaasen. Meanwhile, Pakistan hope to bounce back after losing the T20I series. The team is battling internal selection and coaching controversies but is hopeful with key players like Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, and Kagiso Rabada. Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed.

Information

SA's ODI record at Boland Park

South Africa have a terrific track-record in ODIs at Boland Park, Paarl. They own eight wins in 10 ODIs (two losses) at this venue. Their defeats came against India and New Zealand.