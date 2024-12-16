Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson, despite injury setbacks, is eyeing a return to Test cricket.

Currently focusing on the Big Bash League and domestic cricket, Richardson has shown impressive form since his return, taking five wickets in a Sheffield Shield match.

With over 100 First-Class wickets to his name, the fast bowler is hopeful for a future Test recall. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jhye Richardson has played just three Test matches

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson eyes Test return after injury setbacks

By Parth Dhall 02:06 pm Dec 16, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson has returned to the T20 setup, after a series of injuries hampered his career. Featuring in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), he shone in the Perth Scorchers's victory against Melbourne Stars, taking three wickets for just 19 runs. Despite his injury history, which includes surgeries on shoulder and hamstring, Richardson expressed confidence about his return to Test cricket. Here's what he said.

Performance review

Richardson's performance and limitations due to injuries

Richardson has been restricted by his injuries, especially a shoulder problem that stops him from throwing from the deep outfield. However, despite the challenges, he has been able to keep up with the performances since his return earlier this year. His better fitness helped him return to First-Class cricket early, where he ended up with match figures of 4/85 from 29 overs in the Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.

Future goals

Richardson's aspirations for Test cricket return

Despite his lack of Test experience, having played just three matches since his debut against Sri Lanka in January 2019, Richardson is keen to return to the international arena. "Test cricket is obviously the goal," he said. For now, he is concentrating on the Big Bash League and domestic cricket for Western Australia while hoping for a future Test recall.

Information

Over 100 wickets in FC cricket

Richardson, who can bowl at over 140kph, has taken over 100 First-Class wickets at an average of 20.95. His tally includes four five-wicket hauls. The right-arm seamer has also featured in 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is.