Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian batter, has made a strong comeback in the SMAT 2024/25, scoring a 48-ball 97 with a strike rate of 202.

This performance, featuring 6 fours and 8 sixes, follows a series of low scores, marking his return to form.

With a T20 career boasting over 4,800 runs and a promising IPL record, Gaikwad's recent resurgence highlights his potential for the upcoming IPL season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 97 runs off 48 balls against Services

SMAT 2024/25: Ruturaj Gaikwad bounces back with 48-ball 97

By Parth Dhall 02:27 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has staged a phenomenal comeback in the ongoing 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). After a string of low scores in previous matches, Gaikwad scored a blistering 97 runs off just 48 balls against Services on Thursday. The innings, which marked a stunning turnaround, powered Maharashtra to 231/4 in 20 overs.

Gaikwad's impressive innings: A closer look

Gaikwad's brilliant innings comprised of 6 fours and 8 sixes, marking his return to top form. He had an incredible strike rate of 202 throughout his innings. The Indian batter hammered a 48-ball 97 before falling to Mohit Rathee. This resurgence comes after a string of poor scores in the SMAT, where he had only scored 1, 19, 4, and 2* in four matches.

Over 4,800 runs in T20 cricket

With this knock, Gaikwad has raced past 4,800 runs in T20 cricket. In 145 matches, the Indian batter has an average of nearly 40 in the format. His tally includes six tons and 33 half-centuries.

A look at Gaikwad's IPL record

In his IPL career, Gaikwad has featured in 66 matches and racked up 2,380 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 136. In IPL 2024, Gaikwad, who led the Super Kings, scored 583 runs at an average of 53, including a century and four half-centuries. These numbers highlight his potential as a leading player in the upcoming IPL season.