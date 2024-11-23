Summarize Simplifying... In short Tilak Varma has made cricket history by scoring three consecutive T20 centuries, including a record-breaking 151 runs off 67 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His consistent performance has catapulted him to the third spot in the ICC T20I batting charts, making him India's highest-rated batter in this format.

With over 3,000 T20 runs to his name, Varma's cricketing prowess is undeniable. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tilak Varma is leading Hyderabad in SMAT 2023 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Tilak Varma scripts history with three consecutive T20 centuries

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:04 am Nov 23, 202411:04 am

What's the story Tilak Varma, the captain of Hyderabad's cricket team, has written his name in the history books of cricket. He has become the first batter to score three consecutive T20 centuries. The incredible feat was highlighted by his opening performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Meghalaya at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C on Saturday.

Record score

Varma's record-breaking performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varma's brilliant innings helped him score 151 runs off mere 67 balls, taking Hyderabad to a mammoth 248/4 in their first match. The score not only became the highest individual score in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but also his third consecutive century in T20 cricket.

International success

Varma's previous centuries against South Africa

Before his record-breaking feat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Varma had already proven his batting prowess on the international stage. He scored back-to-back centuries for India in the third and fourth T20I matches of a four-match series against South Africa earlier this month. The achievement made him only the second Indian, after Sanju Samson, to score two consecutive T20I centuries.

Ranking surge

Varma's rise in ICC T20I batting charts

Varma's consistent performances have been rewarded with a massive jump in the ICC T20I batting charts. After his two centuries and 280 runs in the series against South Africa, he jumped an incredible 69 places. He now occupies the third spot overall, behind Travis Head and England's Phil Salt. This makes him India's highest-rated batter in this format of the game.

Stats

3,000 T20 runs for Varma

Varma's latest ton, which was laced with 14 fours and 10 sixes, also saw him complete 3,000 T20 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma has raced to 3,006 runs across 92 T20s at 44-plus. He overall owns four tons and 16 fifties as his strike rate is over 147. 616 of his runs have come for India. He averages 51.33. Alongside two hundreds, he also has two fifties.