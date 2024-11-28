The Indian men's football team has dropped two places to 127 (Image Source: X/@IndianFootball)

India suffer new low in FIFA Rankings: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 07:18 pm Nov 28, 202407:18 pm

What's the story The Indian men's football team has dropped two places to 127 in the latest FIFA Rankings, published by the global football governing body on Thursday. India were ranked 125th, placed above Rwanda and Cyprus. However, they have now dropped two places. Overall, defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina as are on top, followed by France and Euro winners Spain in second and third positions.

Form

India winless in 12 matches across competitions

India's last win in all competitions came in November 2023 when they beat Kuwait 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2nd round. Since then, India have played 12 games, without posting a win. India have drawn five games and lost 7 during this spell. India's latest match was a friendly against Malaysia on November 18. They were held 1-1.

Rankings

India can reach FIFA ranking below 50: Mansukh Mandaviya

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey met with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. The event was held to discuss the expansion of AIFF-FIFA academies in India. "An elaborate plan has to be chalked out and put in place for execution so that India can reach a FIFA ranking below 50 in the next ten years," said Mansukh at the event.