Summarize Simplifying... In short The WPL 2025 mini auction, set for December 15, will feature top international and Indian cricket stars, sparking a competitive bidding process.

Teams like Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gearing up with budgets ranging from ₹2.5 crore to ₹4.4 crore.

The third edition of the WPL, scheduled for February-March, will shift to a January-February slot from 2026 to align better with international cricket schedules. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Franchises will have a total budget of ₹15 crore (Image Source: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2025: Mini auction to be held on December 15

By Rajdeep Saha 06:58 pm Nov 28, 202406:58 pm

What's the story The Women's Premier League (WPL) has announced its mini auction for the upcoming 2025 season will be held on December 15 in Bengaluru. Each of the five franchises will be armed with a total budget of ₹15 crore, an increase from last year's ₹13.5 crore, to assemble their teams. The auction is expected to feature several high-profile international and Indian cricketers.

Player participation

Top international stars to feature in WPL 2025 auction

The WPL 2025 mini auction will see top international stars like England captain Heather Knight, New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin. Star Indian players like all-rounder Sneh Rana, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, and batter Veda Krishnamurthy will also be among the ones to attract potential bids. The event promises to be a competitive bidding process for these talented cricketers.

Team budgets

Franchise budgets and team strategies for WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals, captained by Meg Lanning and 2023 and 2024 runners-up, will head into the auction with the smallest purse of ₹2.5 crore. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the first two editions, have a whopping ₹4.4 crore budget to revamp their squad after releasing seven players from their roster. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also have a healthy ₹3.25 crore budget for player acquisitions.

Trade details

Pre-season trade and future plans for WPL

In the pre-season trade window that ended in early November, England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the only player to be transferred. RCB acquired Wyatt-Hodge in an all-cash deal from UP Warriorz (UPW), who finished fourth last season. Despite teams wanting to explore a home-and-away format, the BCCI is looking to continue the caravan model by gradually introducing new venues for future WPL matches.

Tournament schedule

WPL 2025 tournament schedule and future plans

The third edition of the five-team tournament, WPL 2025, will be held over a three-week window in February-March. From 2026 onwards, according to the new women's Future Tours Programme for the 2025-29 cycle, the tournament will get a new slot in January-February. This shift will allow the tournament to better align with international cricket schedules and enhance player participation in future editions of the WPL.