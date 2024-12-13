Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajinkya Rahane, the leading run-scorer in this year's SMAT, attributes his success to a shift in mindset and a focus on team contribution.

Seasoned cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has been on fire in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane credits 'mindset change' for spectacular form in SMAT

By Rajdeep Saha 07:37 pm Dec 13, 2024

What's the story Seasoned cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has been on fire in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He has scored five half-centuries in seven innings, showing remarkable consistency. His high strike rate has been a standout feature of his performance. Rahane's crucial knocks helped Mumbai qualify for the knockouts and he continued with fifties in both the quarter-final and semi-final. Here's more.

Mindset shift

Rahane attributes success to mindset change

In a post-match press conference on Friday, Rahane credited his success in the tournament to a change in mindset. "It's just a mindset change," he said after Mumbai's semi-final win. "Same intent and don't want to think far too ahead or think about my own result or outcome." Opening with Prithvi Shaw, Rahane was more aggressive, particularly in the powerplay. His enhanced intent is in sync with modern-day T20 cricket, where the focus is on exploiting the first six overs.

Consistent technique

Rahane's technique remains largely unchanged

Despite his improved strike rate, Rahane hasn't changed his technique much. His shot selection is still orthodox, with more aerial shots than before. He believes in simplicity for the best results and plays according to the situation. "I did play a few shots, scoop, reverse sweep in this tournament. But it's always about reading the situation and conditions and play accordingly," the veteran batter quipped.

IPL prospects

Rahane's performance raises expectations for IPL

Rahane's SMAT performance has raised hopes for a stellar IPL season next year. While an international comeback appears improbable, he is still devoted to serving Indian cricket. "I still love the game...the fire inside me is still alive to represent India," he said. "So, it's always about that. I always want to continue doing well for the team. Be it in domestic cricket or if I get a chance in future, in international cricket."

Team focus

Rahane's focus remains on team contribution

Rahane had led Mumbai to SMAT glory in 2022. However, Shreyas Iyer is the captain of the team this year. "For me, it's always about the team, always about contribution for the team. It's a larger game. I never think about myself. But about the captainship, I always enjoyed being a captain. I was a captain in Ranji Trophy's first six games. Now, the selectors thought Shreyas will be a good captain and he's doing a great job," he added.

Form

Rahane's 98 helps Mumbai reach SMAT final

Rahane opened for Mumbai in the match versus Baroda at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and scored a breath-taking 98. His innings helped Mumbai accomplish the 159-run target. Rahane's 98 came from just 56 balls as he smoked 11 boundaries and five maximums. This was his fifth fifty this season and a third successive one. His scores this season are 13, 52, 68, 22, 95, 84 and 98. With 432 runs at 61.71, Rahane is the leading run-getter this year.