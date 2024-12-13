Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United and Manchester City are set to face off in the Premier League, with both teams experiencing a dip in form this season.

Key players to watch include Erling Haaland and Phil Foden for City, and Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes for United.

Premier League, Manchester derby: Here are the key talking points

What's the story The upcoming Manchester derby between City and United promises to be an unusual one, with both teams struggling in their respective campaigns. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have seen a significant dip in form with just one victory in their last 10 matches. Meanwhile, Manchester United have struggled in the Premier League. They roped in Ruben Amorim as the new head coach after Erik ten Hag was dismissed. Ahead of the crucial contest, we decode the talking points.

Performance dip

Historic lows for both Manchester clubs

This season has witnessed United register their lowest points tally after 15 matches in the Premier League era, while City's points tally is their lowest at this stage since the 2010-11 season. 13th-placed United own just 19 points from 15 games (W5 D4 L6). City are 4th with 27 points. They have suffered four defeats. City have shipped in 21 goals already this season in addition to scoring 27. United have scored only 19 goals and let in 18.

Derby dominance

City are the favorites versus United at home

As per Opta, United have lost five of their past six Premier League matches against Manchester City. Notably, the Red Devils have conceded 18 goals in those five defeats. The only exception in that run was a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in January 2023. United have lost in their last three visits to the Etihad Stadium, by an aggregate score of 13-5. United could equal their longest away losing streak against a single Premier League team (4 - Arsenal).

Players

Players that can define the Manchester derby

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have been prolific in recent derbies, scoring 12 of City's last 13 goals against United. Haaland is the joint-top scorer in Premier League 2024/25 with 13 goals. Kevin De Bruyne has made a slow start this season with injuries playing a role. However, he remains a massive threat for the visitors. For United, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes are key. Diallo owns six league assists whereas Fernandes has five under his belt.

Amorim

Will Amorim's system help United?

Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system has two number 10s sitting just behind a striker. Amorim may prefer Rasmus Hojlund upfront with Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho as the number 10s. Mason Mount with his pressing abilities could play as well, allowing Fernandes to drop back. City's 4-1-4-1 formation isolates the number six as seen in recent games. As per BBC, their midfield could be stretched on the counter, leaving United's two number 10s with the desired space to feed through balls.

City

City have conceded 23 goals in their last 10 matches

City have won once in their last 10 matches across competitions. During this run, they have clocked one win, seven defeats and two draws. Guardiola's men have conceded a whopping 23 goals. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in nine matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 12 goals. United will have to defend well and play on the counter to hurt City. In their last 10 matches across competitions, United have won six matches (D2, L2).

