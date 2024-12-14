Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first in the Gabba Test has been questioned, as India's bowlers struggled and Australia reached 2 before rain stopped play.

The match, crucial in the tied Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was affected by overcast conditions and the forecast suggests further rain disruptions.

Hayden expressed surprise at Sharma's decision (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl 1st criticized

By Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, has been criticized by cricket experts. Despite overcast conditions and a green-tinged pitch owing to heavy rainfall, former England captain Michael Vaughan and ex-Australian batter Matthew Hayden have questioned the strategy. "I think Pat Cummins was absolutely delighted to have lost it (the toss)," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

Pitch analysis

Hayden's perspective on pitch conditions

Hayden expressed surprise at Sharma's decision, noting that the pitch looked "over-prepared" after nearly 12-inch of rain in the last few weeks. He proposed that batting would have been more useful in the first two days before the pitch broke down. Despite India's ploy, their bowlers failed to make an impression in the first session, with Australia reaching 28/0 before rain called off the play.

Series status

Pressure mounts as Border-Gavaskar Trophy stands at 1-1

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, both teams are under pressure in this all-important Test match. Sharma's decision to bowl first was affected by overcast conditions at play. However, India couldn't strike in the 13.2 overs of Day 1 before rain eventually stopped play. With rain affecting play on Day 1, Sharma's decision at the toss could yet prove to be a masterstroke.

Forecast

Weather forecast suggests potential disruptions in coming days

The weather forecast for the rest of the Test indicates possible interruptions due to rain. However, a slight improvement is expected on Day 2, giving some hope for uninterrupted play. Nevertheless, the forecast for the last three days of the Test is similar to Day 1 with possible rain interruptions. Notably, the match will have an early start on Day 2, at 5:20am IST.