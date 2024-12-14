Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling display of defensive prowess, the Steelers clinched the AFC North title in 2008, matching the 1973 Rams' record.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2008, the Steelers matched 1973 Rams' record for defensive dominance streak (Image credit: X/@steelers)

#ThisDayThatYear: Steelers match 1973 Rams' record for defensive dominance streak

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:51 pm Dec 14, 2024

What's the story On December 14, 2008, the Pittsburgh Steelers etched their name in history by tying the 1973 LA Rams' record of holding opponents under 300 yards for an impressive streak of 14 consecutive games. Defensive dominance was highlighted in a thrilling 13-9 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, which secured the AFC North title and further cementing the Steelers' legacy as a powerhouse in NFL history.

Game recap

Steelers trounce Ravens 13-9 to tie NFL record

In a gritty defensive battle, the Steelers rallied late to beat the Ravens 13-9, clinching the AFC North title. Ben Roethlisberger orchestrated a game-winning 92-yard drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes with under a minute remaining. The Steelers' defense held Baltimore to just 202 total yards, continuing their historic streak of dominance and securing a playoff berth dramatically.

2008 season

Recap of the Steelers' 2008 Super Bowl Championship season

The 2008 Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII, becoming the first NFL team with six titles. Despite facing the league's toughest schedule, they went 12-4, clinching the AFC North. Coach Mike Tomlin earned Coach of the Year, and linebacker James Harrison was Defensive Player of the Year. After playoff wins over the Chargers and Ravens, they triumphed over the Cardinals to secure the championship.

Streak

Steelers' 14-game streak of holding teams under 300 yards

The Steelers' 14-game defensive dominance streak started with their 38-17 win over the Houston Texans at home. In these 14 games, they won 11 and lost just three, including two wins over the Ravens. They also managed five wins on the road during these wins. Notably, Pittsburgh also managed a shutout win during the season vs the Cleveland Browns (31-0).