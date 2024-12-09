Srikkanth criticizes Mohammed Siraj for his send-off to Travis Head
Former Indian cricket team batter Kris Srikkanth has slammed Mohammed Siraj for his controversial send-off of Australian batter Travis Head, in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 in Adelaide. The incident took place after Head's brilliant century which played a key role in Australia's win. Srikkanth, speaking on his YouTube show, said that Siraj should have respected Head for his brilliant performance.
Srikkanth's disapproval of Siraj's actions
Srikkanth vehemently condemned Siraj's behavior, saying, "Hey Siraj, don't you have brains? What are you doing? Have you gone mad?" He also questioned the Indian pacer's decision to give Head a send-off after being outplayed by him. Srikkanth stressed that instead of acknowledging Head's 'brilliant knock,' Siraj opted for an unwarranted confrontation.
Possible penalties for Siraj and Head
The fiery exchange between Siraj and Head during the pink-ball Test could lead to fines or stern reprimands. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also hinted that Siraj could be penalized by the match referee for his fiery send-off to Head. The incident has also drawn widespread criticism, including from former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar who called Siraj a "villain" for the Adelaide crowd after his conduct toward local favorite, Head.
Siraj and Head resolve their misunderstanding
Despite the controversy, both Siraj and Head managed to clear their misunderstanding by the end of the Test. Head clarified Siraj had misread a compliment, while Siraj accused Head of 'lying.' But they hugged it out and agreed to move past the incident. "Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of a misunderstanding ... I think we will move on," Head said after being named Player of the Match in Adelaide.