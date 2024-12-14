Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has advised Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to focus on shorter formats of cricket, praising his line, length, and accuracy.

Akhtar was worried about Bumrah's "lack of pace" (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shoaib Akhtar suggests Jasprit Bumrah to quit Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:08 pm Dec 14, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Former Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has advised Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to retire from Test cricket. Speaking on a recent episode of the TNKS Podcast, Akhtar raised concerns over Bumrah's ability to sustain his success in the longest format of the game. He said that he was worried about Bumrah's "lack of pace" and the physical toll that Test cricket takes on players.

Test struggles

Akhtar highlights challenges in Test cricket

Akhtar emphasized the unique challenges of Test cricket, where bowlers have to bowl longer spells. He said, "You know, in Test cricket, you have to bowl longer spells. The batters don't try to attack you, so length becomes irrelevant. You struggle if the ball doesn't seam then." The former cricketer also highlighted Bumrah's recent struggles during the home series against New Zealand as a potential problem.

Limited-overs mastery

Akhtar praises Bumrah's skills in shorter formats

Despite his worries over Bumrah's Test performance, Akhtar admitted the Indian pacer has been successful in limited-overs. He hailed Bumrah for his line, length, and accuracy. "He is a very good fast bowler for the shorter formats. He understands line and length. His accuracy is brilliant," Akhtar said.

Current form

Bumrah's performance in ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Currently, Bumrah leads the wicket tally in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 12 scalps at an average of 11.25. However, Akhtar cautioned that increasing pace to suit Test cricket could increase injury risks for Bumrah. "Although he didn't do much in the Test series against New Zealand, it happens. But if he wants to continue playing Test cricket, he has to increase pace," Akhtar explained.

Career advice

Akhtar's advice sparks debate on Bumrah's future

Akhtar's comments have reignited the debate of Bumrah's future in Test cricket and his ability to balance workload while maintaining his record across formats. Despite these performances, Akhtar's advice for Bumrah was clear: "If I was Jasprit Bumrah, I'd stick to shorter formats." As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy hangs in the balance at 1-1, Bumrah's performance in the remaining matches will be closely scrutinized.