Bangar emphasized Jaiswal's work ethic (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sanjay Bangar compares Yashasvi Jaiswal's hunger for runs to Gavaskar

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:26 pm Dec 14, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has praised young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance, comparing his appetite for runs to Sunil Gavaskar's legendary technique. Speaking to Star Sports, Bangar emphasized Jaiswal's work ethic and consistency as the reasons behind his meteoric rise in Test cricket. "Cricket means a lot to him. He's worked hard to be where he is and his hunger for big scores that actually defines him as a batsman," said Bangar.

Stellar year

Jaiswal's impressive performance in 2024

Jaiswal has enjoyed a phenomenal 2024, having scored a staggering 1,304 runs in just 14 matches. This includes two double tons against England. Since his debut last year, he has played 16 Tests and scored 1,592 runs at a stunning average of nearly 55. His highest score is an unbeaten knock of 214.

Key strengths

Jaiswal's technical soundness and temperament

Bangar stressed on Jaiswal's technical soundness and temperament as the foundation of his success. "Two things. One is that he is extremely technically sound, and that means that he's got a great foundation for him to work his way up, and then the temperament part very early in his career," Bangar said. He also added that most of Jaiswal's hundreds in Test cricket have been scores of about 150, highlighting his hunger for big scores.

Current series

Jaiswal's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jaiswal has already given glimpses of his talent. Despite a disappointing start in Perth, where he was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc in the first innings, he bounced back brilliantly with a second-innings knock of 161 off 297 balls. However, his performance was subdued in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. With the series tied 1-1, all eyes are now on Jaiswal as India takes on Australia in the third Test at The Gabba.