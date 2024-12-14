Tim Southee equals Chris Gayle's record in farewell Test match
New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee has accomplished an indelible mark in his farewell Test match against England, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, New Zealand managed to score 315 runs by the end of day one. Southee added to this total with a quick 23 runs off just 10 balls, including three sixes and one four.
Southee's sixes lead to record-equalling feat
Southee's brilliance on the field saw him match Chris Gayle's record of sixes in Test cricket. Both the players now share a tally of 98 sixes in their Test careers. Southee achieved this milestone in his 107th Test match, joining Gayle as the fourth-highest six-hitter in the history of Test cricket.
Southee aims for century of Test sixes
The list of most sixes in Test cricket is currently topped by Ben Stokes with 133 sixes from 110 matches. Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist follow with 107 and 100 sixes respectively. Southee now eyes two more sixes in the second innings of his farewell match, which would take his total to 100 and put him third on this all-time list. Meanwhile, the pacer has also taken 389 wickets in Tests at 30.21.
Here's how Day 1 pan out
New Zealand's openers Tom Latham (63) and Will Young (42) built a solid opening stand of 105 runs. However, the middle-order batters threw away their starts. Hence, the hosts were 315/9 at stumps. Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, and Brydon Carse made notable breakthroughs post-lunch. While the middle order batters faltered, all-rounder Mitchell Santner showcased remarkable resistance. He returned unbeaten on 50 off 54 balls.