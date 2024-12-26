Summarize Simplifying... In short Marnus Labuschagne hit a 72-run knock, marking his 4,000th run in the ICC World Test Championship, becoming the second player to do so after Root.

His performance, along with debutant Sam Konstas' 60-run contribution, helped Australia cross the 200-run mark.

However, India's bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah, kept the pressure on, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

Labuschagne also raced past 900 Test runs vs India (Image source: X/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne completes 4,000 WTC runs with 72 vs India

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:48 am Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Australia's top-order batters dominated the opening day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar series 2024-25 Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Each of their top-four batters breached the 50-run mark, including Marnus Labuschagne. The batter made 72 runs and also went past 4,000 ICC World Test Championship runs during his stay. Labuschagne became the second batter after England's Joe Root to accomplish this feat.

Innings

A fine hand from Labuschagne

Debutant Sam Konstas made a big impact with his 60-run knock as Labuschagne arrived with the scorecard reading 89/1. He added 65 runs with Usman Khawaja (57) before being involved in an 83-run stand with Steve Smith. Labuschagne looked in a bit of trouble early on but eventually settled his feet. His brilliance meant the Aussies crossed the 200-run mark with eight wickets in hand.

Dismissal details

Sundar's strategy and Kohli's execution

Labuschagne 's dismissal came off Washington Sundar's slower delivery outside off, which prompted Labuschagne to go for a shot over mid-off. However, his plan was foiled by Virat Kohli's perfectly timed jump and catch. This was Sundar's first wicket of the match and third in the series. The dismissal also ended Labuschagne's second half-century in this five-match series after his 64-run performance in Adelaide.

Career

Second fifty of the series for Labuschagne

Labuschagne smoked seven fours en route to his 145-ball 72. This was his second fifty of the series as he has raced to 154 runs in BGT 2024-25 at 25.67. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,268 runs from 54 Tests at 47.95. He now owns 11 tons and 14 fifties. Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 929 runs at 40.39 (100: 1, 50s: 5).

WTC

4,000 WTC runs for Labuschagne

As mentioned, Labuschagne became the second batter after Root (5,543) to score 4000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship history. The Aussie batter reached the landmark by crossing the 14-run mark. He has now raced to 4,058 runs from 49 games at 50.09. His tally includes 11 tons and 21 fifties. Only Root (18) has struck more hundreds in WTC history.

Match progression

Bumrah pushes Australia on back foot

India's bowling attack maintained the pressure as Jasprit Bumrah sent Travis Head back for 0 in the 67th over. He also dismissed Mitchell Marsh (4) cheaply as the hosts went from 237/2 to 246/5. Bumrah has been India's best bowler so far, taking three wickets. Meanwhile, the ongoing Boxing Day Test is a vital affair with the series being tied at 1-1 after three games.