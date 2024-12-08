Gavaskar praises Virat Kohli despite pink-ball Test loss: Here's why
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has praised Virat Kohli's dedication toward the game despite India's loss to Australia in Adelaide's pink-ball Test. Kohli, who had a poor outing in Adelaide where he managed just 7 and 11 in the two innings, returned to the nets straightaway for the following Test in Brisbane, starting December 14. Gavaskar lauded this commitment while speaking to broadcasters. Here's what he said.
Gavaskar's expectations from Indian cricket team
Gavaskar stated that he would like to see the same commitment and zeal from Team India players. He said, "By going out in the nets today, shows his dedication. But that is what I would like to see from everybody else." The former cricketer also predicted fans would appreciate Kohli's commitment and not question him during the next game.
Gavaskar backs Kohli for Gabba Test
Gavaskar also predicted a strong comeback from Kohli in the third Test against Australia. "He is putting in the hard yards, he is putting in the effort, and that's why I won't be surprised if he's back amongst the runs in the next game," he said. Gavaskar backed Kohli, who has had less than stellar Test record this year with only 373 runs from eight matches at an average of 26.64.
Kohli, Team India fail in Adelaide
Kohli, who hammered an incredible century in India's win in Perth, failed to deliver in the Day/Night Test. As a result, India were bowled out for 180 and 175 within three days. Notably, no Indian batter crossed the 50-run mark in the match. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc played major roles in this. Australia then chased down their 19-run target in a jiffy, scoring it in just 3.2 overs.