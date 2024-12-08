Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent 2-match Test series, Rabada has consistently outplayed Karunaratne, dismissing him four times in four innings.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this brings Rabada's total dismissals of Karunaratne to eight in 15 innings.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this brings Rabada's total dismissals of Karunaratne to eight in 15 innings.

Notably, Stuart Broad holds the record for the most dismissals off Rabada's bowling in Tests, with Karunaratne coming in second.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was all over Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Rabada dismisses Karunaratne four successive times in 2-match Test series

What's the story South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was all over Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne in the two-match Test series. The right-arm fast bowler picked up Karunaratne's wicket on four successive occasions in the series. The rivalry between the two has become a one-way traffic. Rabada has bossed the show completely, highlighting the flaws of the Lankan opener. Here are the stats describing their rivalry.

Numbers

Four dismissals and 6 runs off Rabada's bowling

Across 4 innings, Rabada bowled 41 deliveries to Karunaratne, who scored only six runs and got dismissed four times. In the ongoing 2nd Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha, Karunaratne fell for one run from three balls in the 4th innings. Earlier, in the 2nd innings, he was dismissed for 20. In the 1st Test, he managed 2 and 4 runs respectively.

Information

Rabada has got Karunaratne 8 times in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has got Karunaratne 8 times across 15 innings in Test cricket. The southpaw averages 18.25 in this contest. Overall, the batter has amassed 146 runs from 283 balls in this rivalry.

Do you know?

Batters with most dismissals off Rabada's bowling

Among batters with most dismissals off Rabada's bowling in Tests, Stuart Broad holds the unwanted record with a tally of 10. Karunaratne is second with 8 dismissals. Kraigg Brathwaite, Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes and David Warner follow suit with 7 dismissals each.