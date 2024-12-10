Summarize Simplifying... In short The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have kick-started their pre-season camp for IPL 2025 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

IPL 2025: RCB begin pre-season camp in pursuit of title

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:56 am Dec 10, 2024

What's the story The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have begun their preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, even though the season's schedule is yet to be released. The early start is part of RCB's plan to clinch their first-ever IPL trophy. The team has reached the finals multiple times in the past but has always ended up on the losing side in crucial knockout matches.

Team overhaul

RCB's new squad and strategy for IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 mega auction gave RCB a chance to revamp their team. Despite facing criticism over some decisions like not retaining Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell, and picking Krunal Pandya for ₹5.75 crore, the management stood by its strategy. The franchise is happy with its new squad, which features seasoned players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was bought for ₹10.75 crore in the mega auction.

Pre-season camp

RCB's early preparations for IPL 2025

With the IPL 2025 season still three months away, RCB has already begun its preparations. On December 9, the franchise summoned all players to M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for a pre-season camp. The camp was attended by several players including Krunal Pandya and Rajat Patidar, among others. However, Virat Kohli, who is currently touring Australia, missed this session but is expected to rejoin as captain for the upcoming season.

Homecoming

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to RCB

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who started his IPL journey with RCB in 2009, is returning to the team after being bought for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He thanked fans for their support and expressed excitement about the upcoming season. With 14 years of IPL experience and a record of taking 181 wickets at an economy of 7.56, Kumar's return is a massive addition to RCB's revamped squad.

