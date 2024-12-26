Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket star Kohli's heated exchange with Konstas could land him in hot water, potentially leading to a one-match suspension if deemed a Level 2 offense by match referee Andy Pycroft.

The incident, which involved physical contact, has drawn criticism from figures like Australian women's cricket captain Alyssa Healy, while former umpire Simon Taufel suggests officials might overlook it.

The final decision hinges on ICC guidelines and the match referee's interpretation.

The incident took place on Day 1 at MCG (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kohli's clash with Konstas could lead to suspension: Details here

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:59 am Dec 26, 202409:59 am

What's the story Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli's participation in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar series in Sydney hangs in the balance, after colliding with Australian debutant Sam Konstas. The incident took place on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), and has drawn flak from fans and experts alike. Some even suggested Kohli intentionally walked into Konstas, leading to a heated exchange which required intervention from other players and on-field umpires.

Incident details

Ponting holds Kohli responsible for the incident

The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over, when Kohli and Konstas had a heated exchange. Test cricket legend Ricky Ponting has said that Kohli was the one who initiated physical contact with Konstas between the overs. This has led to speculation that Kohli may face disciplinary action from match referee Andy Pycroft, according to International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines, which prohibit any form of physical contact in cricket.

Potential consequences

Kohli could face a 1-match suspension

If Pycroft considers the incident a Level 2 offense, Kohli could be penalized with a minimum of three demerit points. This would mean a one-match suspension, as per ICC's Code of Conduct. According to the code, players can breach this rule through intentional, reckless or negligent actions. A Level Two offense could result in three or four demerit points and four points would mean suspension for the New Year's Test in Sydney.

Expert opinion

Former umpire Taufel shares his views on the incident

Former umpire Simon Taufel has weighed in on the incident, saying match officials will probably look into it at the end of the day's play. He said physical contact during games isn't ideal as it can raise tensions. However, he also hinted officials might let this one slide. "I tend to think they'll let that one go," Taufel said on Channel 7.

Criticism

Alyssa Healy criticizes Kohli's actions

Australian women's cricket captain Alyssa Healy has slammed Kohli's behavior, implying that he intentionally singled out Konstas, the youngest player in the Australian team. "I think it's more disappointing than anything else that your experienced player, one of your best players in the country, has quite visibly made a beeline for the youngest player in the opposition," she said. However, she added that Konstas appeared unfazed by the incident.