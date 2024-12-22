Rohit Sharma's knee injury not serious, confirms Akash Deep
Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, sustained a knee injury during a practice session on Sunday. The incident took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), just days before the fourth Test against Australia. Although Sharma was initially uncomfortable after being hit on his left knee, he continued batting before receiving medical attention and icing his leg. However, teammate and fast bowler Akash Deep has assured fans that the skipper's injury is not severe.
Akash Deep downplays severity of Sharma's injury
In his interaction with the media, Akash Deep downplayed the severity of Sharma's injury. "Such injuries are quite common when you play cricket and it doesn't make much of a difference," Akash said. The fast bowler also described the practice wicket at MCG as challenging, saying it was more suited for white-ball cricket with its low bounce and difficulty for batting.
Team management unconcerned about Sharma's injury
The Indian team management has also played down fears over Sharma's knee injury. Notably, Akash Deep himself took a blow while batting but dismissed any injury concerns for both players. This comes as Team India gears up for the fourth Test against Australia, after a hard-fought draw in the rain-affected third Test in Brisbane left the five-match series tied at 1-1.
Akash Deep highlights importance of upcoming Test
Looking forward to the Boxing Day clash, Akash Deep stressed on how important the next Test is for both teams. He said, "It's 50-50 right now. In the last match, even though we were behind, we built some confidence." The fast bowler also said how he plans to take early wickets with the new ball and trouble Australia's batsmen.
Sharma's performance and confidence despite injury
Sharma, who missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth due to personal reasons, has been struggling with his form since rejoining the team. Despite low scores in Adelaide and Brisbane Tests, he remains confident about his abilities. "Yeah, I have not batted well. There is no harm in accepting that," Sharma admitted at a post-match press conference after the Gabba Test ended in a draw.