Harbhajan Singh addresses rumored feud with Ravichandran Ashwin
Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has finally spoken out on rumors of a rift with fellow cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The rumors have been doing the rounds for a while now, especially on social media. However, in a recent YouTube video, Singh denied any such rift with Ashwin. He said if there were any issues between them, he would be the first one to speak about it.
Singh praises Ashwin's career and achievements
Singh said he admired Ashwin's career and achievements. He called him a "phenomenal bowler" for India and said he was happy over his accomplishments. The statement comes after Ashwin retired from international cricket a few days ago, ending his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker across formats, only behind Anil Kumble.
Singh clarifies his stance on Indian cricket pitches
Singh also cleared the air on the preparation of Indian cricket pitches. He said he isn't a fan of rank turners being prepared at home, which often result in matches finishing in two-three days. This opinion has been misconstrued by some as a personal issue with Ashwin, resulting in the rumored feud. But Singh made it clear his concern is about pitch conditions, not any player.
Singh's career and respect for fellow cricketers
Singh, who took 707 international wickets in his cricketing career, said he respects all his fellow players. He said he doesn't have any issues with any individual and respects everyone because representing the country is not an easy task. He considers all of them as his colleagues and brothers. This statement further reinforces Singh's denial of any personal conflict with Ashwin or other cricketers.