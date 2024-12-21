Summarize Simplifying... In short Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer, has dismissed rumors of a feud with fellow player Ravichandran Ashwin, expressing admiration for Ashwin's career and achievements.

Singh clarified that his criticism of Indian cricket pitches, often misconstrued as a personal issue with Ashwin, is solely about pitch conditions.

He emphasized his respect for all players, considering the task of representing the country a challenging one.

Harbhajan Singh denies feud with R Ashwin (Image source: X/@ICC)

Harbhajan Singh addresses rumored feud with Ravichandran Ashwin

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:23 am Dec 21, 202409:23 am

What's the story Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has finally spoken out on rumors of a rift with fellow cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The rumors have been doing the rounds for a while now, especially on social media. However, in a recent YouTube video, Singh denied any such rift with Ashwin. He said if there were any issues between them, he would be the first one to speak about it.

Career admiration

Singh praises Ashwin's career and achievements

Singh said he admired Ashwin's career and achievements. He called him a "phenomenal bowler" for India and said he was happy over his accomplishments. The statement comes after Ashwin retired from international cricket a few days ago, ending his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker across formats, only behind Anil Kumble.

Pitch perspective

Singh clarifies his stance on Indian cricket pitches

Singh also cleared the air on the preparation of Indian cricket pitches. He said he isn't a fan of rank turners being prepared at home, which often result in matches finishing in two-three days. This opinion has been misconstrued by some as a personal issue with Ashwin, resulting in the rumored feud. But Singh made it clear his concern is about pitch conditions, not any player.

Respectful relations

Singh's career and respect for fellow cricketers

Singh, who took 707 international wickets in his cricketing career, said he respects all his fellow players. He said he doesn't have any issues with any individual and respects everyone because representing the country is not an easy task. He considers all of them as his colleagues and brothers. This statement further reinforces Singh's denial of any personal conflict with Ashwin or other cricketers.