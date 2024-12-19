Summarize Simplifying... In short R Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, is set to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was picked up for a whopping ₹9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Beyond his IPL return, Ashwin also plans to coach young cricketers through his 13-year-old academy and play in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Ashwin has retired from international cricket (Image source: X/@IPL)

CSK's comeback man R Ashwin to continue playing in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:39 pm Dec 19, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Accomplished off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his commitment to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite his recent retirement from international cricket. He confirmed this decision on Wednesday, stating that he will remain active in franchise leagues. Ashwin is set to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season and has expressed his intention to play for as many years as possible.

Future plans

Ashwin's aspirations beyond international cricket

Ashwin, who recently hung his boots from international cricket, has said he would love to open the bowling for CSK if given an opportunity. "I think that part of me is still burning bright [bowling 1st over]. I am going to play for CSK. Don't be surprised if I try and aspire to play for as long as I can," Ashwin said to reporters after returning to Chennai on Thursday. He also clarified that Ashwin the cricketer isn't done yet.

Coaching goals

Ashwin's coaching aspirations and academy plans

Beyond his playing career, Ashwin has expressed interest in coaching young cricketers and playing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He has been running an academy for 13 years and hopes to take it nationwide. "I have been running the academy for 13 years. In many ways, I have scouted a lot of cricketers," he said, hoping to pass on his knowledge through these platforms.

IPL return

Ashwin's excitement about joining CSK

Ashwin was excited to be picked by CSK for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. He said, "I think that part of me is still burning bright [bowling 1st over]. I am going to play for CSK." With the tournament starting in March, fans will see him back on the field soon. The announcement is a reassurance for his followers who were disheartened by his sudden retirement from international cricket.

Auction

Ashwin returns to CSK, earns ₹9.75 crore

Ashwin was one of the biggest names in theIPL 2025 mega auction. The off-spinner returns to the Yellow Army, having earned a whopping ₹9.75 crore. It is worth noting that the 38-year-old started his IPL journey in 2009 with the Super Kings. He was a mainstay spinner for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK until the 2015 season. Ashwin has 120 T20 wickets for CSK.