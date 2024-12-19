Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2024 IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made history with record-breaking performances, despite finishing as runners-up.

Year-Ender: Runners-up SRH rewrite record books in stunning IPL season

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:05 pm Dec 19, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) enjoyed a dream run in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) though they ended as runners-up, following a one-sided final against Kolkata Knight Riders. This was SRH's first IPL final appearance since 2018. The team finished second in the overall standings with eight wins and five losses, accumulating 17 points. As 2024 is about to end, let's recalls SRH's stellar campaign.

Openers Head, Abhishek shine for SRH

SRH's openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, were instrumental in the team's successful campaign. The former scored 567 runs at an average of 40.50 while Abhishek added 484 runs at an average of 32.27. Abhishek (204.22) and Head (191.55) had the top-two strike rates among batters with 350-plus runs this year. Their partnership produced the second-highest run tally this year (691) at a stunning run rate of 13.46 per over.

SRH sets new powerplay records in IPL 2024

Notably, the league stage of IPL 2024 saw SRH compile the top-two highest powerplay scores in the history of the cash-rich league. They scored an impressive 125/0 against Delhi Capitals and were at 107/0 after six overs versus Lucknow Super Giants. This season, SRH also had the best run rate during powerplay (11.17) and were the only team to hit over 50 sixes during this phase (59).

Head, Abhishek set individual records in IPL 2024

Head's 402 runs during powerplay is the second-most by a batter in a single IPL season. Abhishek smashed the most sixes this season (42), breaking the record for an Indian player in a single IPL edition. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli with 38 sixes in both 2016 and 2024 editions. Further, Head topped the tournament chart with most fours (64).

Klaasen, Reddy bolster SRH's middle order

Heinrich Klaasen was a key middle-order player for SRH, scoring 479 runs at a strike rate of 171.07 and hitting the joint second-most sixes this season (38). Nitish Kumar Reddy also contributed significantly with 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92, winning the Emerging Player of the Tournament award. These performances bolstered SRH's batting even more during their IPL 2024 campaign.

SRH dominates with 3 250+ totals in IPL 2024

Eight of the nine highest IPL totals were recorded in 2024. Notably, SRH occupy three of the top four spots in this regard. The Pat Cummins-led side also became the first team to post three totals over 250 in a single IPL season. They scored 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 277/3 versus Mumbai Indians, and 266/7 against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, KKR's 272/7 against DC holds the third place.

SRH's record-breaking run-chase against LSG

In a match against Lucknow Super Giants, Abhishek and Head helpedSRH chase down a target of 166 in just 9.4 overs. They broke their own record for the highest total after the first 10 overs in IPL history. The win over LSG came with 62 balls to spare, the most in any IPL match, emphasizing SRH's aggressive batting this season.

Natarajan, Cummins lead SRH's bowling attack in IPL 2024

T Natarajan was SRH's leading wicket-taker with 19 dismissals at an economy of 9.05. Cummins's tally of 18 wickets was the second-most for a captain in an IPL season (ER: 9.27). Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed 11 scalps (ER: 9.35). Mayank Markande (8 wickets), Jaydev Unadkat (8), and Shahbaz Ahmed (7) were the other key wicket-takers for the Orange Army.

SRH fell short of glory

SRH finished second in the final team standings with eight wins and five defeats (NR: 1). They claimed 17 points at a healthy NRR of +0.414. While Pat Cummins's men suffered a humiliating defeat against KKR in Qualifier 1, they eventually earned a final berth by thrashing Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. However, SRH couldn't pose a challenge against KKR in the ultimate encounter.