Laura Wolvaardt penalized for breaching ICC Code of Conduct: Details

Dec 17, 2024

What's the story South African cricket team captain, Laura Wolvaardt, has been reprimanded for a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. The incident took place during the ongoing Test match against England in Bloemfontein. Wolvaardt was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match."

Incident details

Wolvaardt's dissent leads to demerit point

The breach occurred in the 45th over of South Africa's first innings on Monday when Wolvaardt showed her frustration after being given out LBW by the on-field umpires. Due to this offense, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record. This was her first offense in a 24-month period.

Sanction acceptance

Wolvaardt accepts sanction without formal hearing

The charge against Wolvaardt was laid by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Kerrin Klaaste, with the assistance of third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Siphelele Gasa. Wolvaardt admitted the offense and accepted the proposed sanction without the need of a formal hearing. The sanction was handed by Shandre Fritz, a member of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

Information

Wolvaardt scored half-century in first innings

Laura Wolvaardt, who is leading South Africa against England, smashed a brilliant 65(147) in the first innings. The hosts were bundled out for 281. SAW are now chasing 352 for a win.