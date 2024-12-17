Summarize Simplifying... In short Prithvi Shaw, once a promising Indian Test opener, has been dropped from Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy following a poor performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His recent struggles, including fitness issues and a lack of discipline, have led to his exclusion from the Ranji Trophy team and a snub in the IPL 2025 auction.

What's the story Indian batter Prithvi Shaw continues to be in a downward spiral. The 25-year-old opening batter has now been dropped from Mumbai's squad for the first three matches of the impending Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 21. The decision was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday as they revealed a 17-member team sans Shaw. Notably, Shaw recently went unsold in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Shaw's recent performances and IPL auction outcome

Shaw's exclusion comes after his dismal outing in Mumbai's triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, where he managed to score a mere 197 runs in nine matches. His knock in the final against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru was especially disappointing, with just 10 runs. Although Mumbai won the summit clash and lifted the trophy, Shaw ended on a low.

Shaw's Ranji Trophy exclusion and Iyer's comments

In October, Shaw was omitted from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad. The decision was perceived as a warning considering his past fitness and disciplinary problems. Notably, the Indian batter has scored only 59 runs from four Ranji Trophy innings in 2024. Despite the failures, Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer recognized Shaw's talent but stressed on his self-improvement and better work ethics.

Shaw's recent controversies; IPL 2025 auction snub

Shaw, who once emerged as India's Test opener, has been at the center of a few controversies lately, including getting dropped from the Ranji Trophy team for being overweight and indisciplined. He was found to have a body fat percentage of 35% in tests, much higher than the permissible limit for players. Although he set a base price of ₹75 lakh for the IPL 2025 auction, no franchises expressed interest in him.

Mumbai squad for the first three matches: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Juned Khan, Harsh Tanna, and Vinayak Bhoir.