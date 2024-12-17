Bethell starred in England's Test series win in New Zealand

Brendon McCullum faces selection dilemma after Jacob Bethell's impressive debut

By Parth Dhall 06:40 pm Dec 17, 202406:40 pm

What's the story England cricket team's head coach, Brendon McCullum, has acknowledged the selection conundrum posed by Jacob Bethell's impressive performance in the recent Test series against New Zealand. Despite a heavy 423-run defeat in the third Test, England clinched a 2-1 series victory. The loss marked England's largest against New Zealand by runs, also the fourth-largest by any nation. Notably, Bethell impressed with his all-round display in the match.

Player impact

Bethell's performance in New Zealand Test series

Bethell, a 21-year-old Warwickshire batter, was a surprise call-up, and he ended up top-scoring in the second innings in Hamilton (76 off 96). Despite not having a First-Class century to his name before his debut at number three for England, Bethell produced three half-centuries in the series. He was called up after Jordan Cox broke his thumb and replaced Jamie Smith, who is out on paternity leave.

Coach's perspective

McCullum praises Bethell's impact and maturity

McCullum termed Bethell's impact 'outstanding' and noted his maturity and organizational skills off the field. "It's a good headache to have," McCullum told BBC Sport, stressing on the wealth of talent at his disposal. Jamie Smith's return from paternity leave, who has scored four fifties and one century in nine Tests, adds to this selection dilemma.

Captain's confidence

Stokes expresses confidence in Bethell's abilities

England's captain Ben Stokes is also confident about Bethell's abilities. "I don't think there will be much said anymore, because that kid can play," he said. Despite the defeat in Hamilton, England celebrated their first Test series win in New Zealand since 2008. Stokes called the series result "an amazing result" despite admitting they were poor in Hamilton.