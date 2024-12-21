Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for missing an opportunity to host India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

He suggested a unique solution of building a stadium on the India-Pakistan border to facilitate matches.

Shehzad feels PCB has lost a golden opportunity (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ahmed Shehzad criticizes PCB over Champions Trophy 2025 decision

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:20 am Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Ahmed Shehzad, a star Pakistani cricketer, has expressed his disappointment with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to adopt a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The change was made as Team India was reluctant to play games hosted by Pakistan. Shehzad feels that this move has cost PCB a golden opportunity to host India on their home turf.

Missed chance

Shehzad's take on PCB's missed opportunity

Shehzad shared his opinion on the issue while speaking to YouTuber Nadir Ali. He said, "Pakistan had a golden chance to host India. All cricket boards had signed the agreement in 2021 that Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy." He added, "ICC cannot back off. PCB has missed the chance I think."

Unique proposal

Shehzad's unique suggestion for India-Pakistan cricket matches

Shehzad proposed an unconventional solution to the ongoing issue. He suggested building a stadium on the border between India and Pakistan, with one gate leading to each country. However, he acknowledged potential complications with this idea, such as visa issues for Indian players entering from their side of the border.

Bilateral ties

History of India-Pakistan cricket relations

India and Pakistan haven't played bilateral cricket since the 2012-13 season when Pakistan toured India for a limited-overs tour. The last time India toured Pakistan was for Asia Cup 2008. Despite political tensions, Pakistan has always participated in ICC events hosted by India, including the T20 World Cup 2016 and ODI World Cup 2023.

Neutral grounds

ICC's stance on India-Pakistan matches at neutral venues

The ICC has confirmed that India will play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches at a neutral venue. This also applies to all matches between India and Pakistan, which are scheduled to be hosted in either country in the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027. The tournament host will suggest these neutral venues for consideration.

Future events

PCB to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028

The ICC has also announced that the PCB will host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028. The same neutral venue arrangements will apply for this event. The Champions Trophy 2025 will see eight teams - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa along with hosts Pakistan - compete from February 19 to March 9.