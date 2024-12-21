Summarize Simplifying... In short Bayern Munich clinched a dominant 5-1 victory over RB Leipzig in a thrilling Bundesliga match.

03:57 am Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Bayern Munich ended 2024 on a high, registering a commanding 5-1 victory over RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena. The win in matchweek 15 of the Bundesliga campaign was a strong response from the Bavarians, after their shocking 2-1 defeat to Mainz last week. The match also witnessed the return of Alphonso Davies and Harry Kane from injury, strengthening Bayern's squad.

Early advantage

A blockbuster start on offer

The game began on a good note for Bayern Munich, as Jamal Musiala opened the scoring on Michael Olise's pass. But RB Leipzig responded quickly with Benjamin Sesko leveling the score just a minute later. Not disheartened by the setback, Bayern took control again and restored their lead in the 25th minute when Konrad Laimer scored on Olise's setup.

Half-time advantage

Kimmich's long-range strike extends Bayern Munich's lead

Joshua Kimmich further extended Bayern's lead with a spectacular long-range strike in the 36th minute, giving them a comfortable 3-1 advantage at half-time. Despite Leipzig's attempts to narrow the gap in the second half, they couldn't break through Bayern's defense. Peter Gulacsi, Leipzig's goalkeeper, made an impressive one-handed save to deny Musiala shortly after the break but couldn't prevent subsequent goals from Leroy Sane and Davies.

Final score

Bayern Munich secure dominant victory over RB Leipzig

In the 75th minute, Sane latched onto Davies's pass and scored past Gulacsi, further widening Bayern's lead. Davies himself found the net three minutes later, heading in Kimmich's cross to seal a resounding 5-1 victory for Bayern Munich. This win propels them to 36 points in the league standings, seven points clear of Bayer Leverkusen who are set to face Freiburg on Saturday.

Details

Match stats and points table

Bayern managed 22 attempts with nine shots on target. Leipzig had one shot on target from four attempts. Bayern had 71% ball possession and 90% pass accuracy from 714 passes. Notably, Bayern had nine big chances under their belt. After 15 matches, Bayern own 36 points. They have scored 47 goals and conceded 14. Leipzig are placed 4th with 27 points from 15 games.

Information

Musiala races to nine goals in ongoing Bundesliga season

21-year-old Musiala has raced to nine Bundesliga goals this season. Overall, he has 14 goals in 22 matches across competitions this season. Meanwhile, the German star has managed 57 goals for Bayern in his career.